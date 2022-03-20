BOSTON — Pick a sport, they said. Put all your time, effort and energy into just one thing and it’ll reward you in kind.
Spread yourself too thin and you’ll get left behind, they said. You’ve got to keep up with the Jonses who are training in one thing, 365 days a year.
Thank goodness a core group at St. John’s Prep heard all that and said, “nah.”
A cadre of multi-sport athletes helped the Eagle hockey team reach the pinnacle of Massachusetts for the fourth time ever Sunday night. The Prep held off rival Xaverian, 6-2, in the Division 1 state final at TD Garden to finish with the most wins in the program’s storied history at 22-3.
This was a tense game between the top two seeds in the entire Bay State. There were ebbs and flows for the first two periods, with the Prep having to kill off a major penalty late in the first and falling behind 2-1 before rattling off three straight goals to end the middle frame.
Do you suppose big game experience on a championship stage might help a team settle its nerves and get back to business? Of course.
This Eagles hockey squad has seven players from the 2021 state championship boys lacrosse team and another two from the Division 1 North Prep baseball team. Captain Tommy Sarni, the second leading scorer for the Prep laxmen, had an incredible four goals and an assist Sunday night.
Fellow laxmen, and linemates, Pierce Blaeser and Cole Blaeser combined for another tally and three helpers. Theo Vetere, a hockey captain and defenseman who plays baseball, sent a perfect outlet pass to Pierce up the left side that led to Cole’s go-ahead goal with 6:29 left in the second period.
"Absolutely we drew off that varsity lacrosse experience. They've been here before," head hockey coach Kristian Hanson said. "If you remember that lacrosse final, there was a lighting delay, so they've prepared for the biggest game of their lives twice already. That group was phenomenal tonight."
It may sound like a case of “some guys have all the luck” with the Blaesers, Sarni, leading lacrosse scorer Jimmy Ayers, Jake Vana and Zack Raposa taking home a second state championship in less than a year as gold medalists in both lacrosse and hockey.
Luck has nothing to do with it.
Sure, athleticism plays a role. Natural gifts help, along with the hand-eye coordination that translates between the two stick holding sports. There’s an element of character, too, that cannot be ignored. It takes dedication and fortitude to reach the highest level of two different sports and for the Prep contingent it’s contagious.
"The thing is they've amazing student-athletes," Hanson said. "The Blaesers, and I include Jake Vana because his mom is a Blaeser, prepare like no body I've ever seen. Their work ethic is off the charts. I love those kids."
The sheer physicality of lacrosse helped the Prep beat rival Xaverian on this night, too. Sarni, in particular, levied a few open ice hits that would’ve looked pretty good on the Glatz Field turf. The Eagles were the superior physical team on Sunday night and the chip on their shoulder inspired by their lacrosse crew (and by the constant prodding of assistant coach Jeff Tache, to be fair) was a huge factor.
"Xaverian has the best D corps in the state so we had to try to pepper them with hits," explained Sarni. "Those guys can all skate with the puck and join the rush so we had to be physical all over ice, whatever it takes. We laid it on the line."
Playing the game of his life, both on the scoresheet and in the hits department, to earn his second Bay State shaped MIAA championship medal puts Sarni in rarified air, according to his veteran coach.
"He's a top five player in my 15 years here and the incredible thing is he's going to play lacrosse at Providence," said Hanson. "He's a true athlete, a relentless competitor and his refuse to lose attitude is a huge key for us in the locker room."
Goalie Payton Palladino, a college scholarship level baseball player, also had a nice outing for St. John’s to collect the victory on Garden ice with 15 saves.
To be clear, its not as if the Eagles aren’t dedicated to hockey year-round; many of them are headed to a national tournament with the North Suburban Wings in a few weeks. Their ability to dedicate themselves to doing that while also staying sharp, and most importantly competing, in other venues is uncommon indeed.
At a lot of places, high-level athletes hit a fork in the road and have to choose one path or the other. Not at St. John’s, where multi-sport competition is encouraged at every level. To the benefit of the entire school community.
It goes beyond the obvious connections between hockey and lacrosse. The state championship ski team had an Eagles football player on it, for example, not to mention the car load of multi-sport guys competing in indoor and outdoor track.
"That's one of the things I love about the Prep," Hanson said. "That's what we tell people: Come to the Prep, playing everything and enjoy doing it."
Which gets back to something that has always set the Prep hockey team apart under Hanson (now the greatest boss in program history): Their success is about more than skill. It’s about hard nosed gritty hockey and will.
"This game was a 'Hey, we want it more than you' kind of game," said Sarni.
How do you learn to outwill the other team? By being in competitive situations with trophies on the line, all year around. Skating against a Catholic Conference rival under the banners at TD Garden for a state title doesn’t induce as many nerves if you’ve already done it on a baseball diamond or lacrosse field.
That comfort and the development of mental toughness that comes with it is how wins beget even more wins. The willingness to share tremendous athletes and great leaders between sports at St. John’s is as good a reason as any for why the Eagles can’t stop winning.
###
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN