What happens now is anyone's guess. And if they tell you they know what's going to happen, they're lying.
Whether or not captain Patrice Bergeron is back in the Black-and-Gol of the only pro organization he's ever played for, decides to test the free agent market, or chooses to retire, his ultimate decision will have massive repercussions for the Bruins. (If I were guessing, I'd say option No. 3. The man's body has been through a lot in a 1,216 game, 18-season NHL career).
If the only time we'll see his No. 37 moving forward is up in the TD Garden rafters rather than on his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame, the Bruins will have a major on-ice problem. There is no one even close, be it on the current roster or in the system, to assuming Bergeron's No. 1 center role, and teams simply can't compete with the NHL's high society without one. That's a harrowing thought.
Should Bergeron decide to sign in Boston for another year or two, he's shown he can still play at a high level. He may not be the nonpareil future Hall of Famer that he was in his prime, but as this past season showed -- where he contended for another Selke Trophy as best defensive forward, scored 65 points in his age-36 season, and played more than 18 minutes a night while serving as the bumper on the top power play unit and a top penalty killer -- he's still got some juice in the tank.
He's done this before, but it was much more noticeable Saturday night when Bergeron stood by the far end of the rink at PNC Arena in Raleigh where the Bruins exited the ice after losing Game 7 of their opening round series to the Hurricanes, 3-2. Were the hugs he gave each teammate a 'Hey, great job, we gave it all we had and just lost to a better team' declaration, or was it more 'This is it for me, guys; I'm hanging up my skates for good' finale?
Whether he stays or goes, though, is only part of what should make this offseason so crucial in both the team's present and future.
What should be most concerning to anyone who has a passion for hockey in this city is the team's shocking lack of depth beyond its first line and top two defensemen. Was it really that long ago that the Bruins could roll out a fourth line of Daniel Paille-Gregory Campbell-Shawn Thornton that could match any trio their opponents put out against them? Or have a physical, engaged and rocket-shooting defenseman Johnny Boychuk as their No. 5 option on the back end?
Lines 2, 3 and 4 did little to garner faith among the masses during the postseason. No doubt several (all?) were playing with injuries of some sort, but to get the dreaded Blutarski -- 0-0-0 in seven games -- from Craig (minus-5) Smith, next to nothing from Tomas Nosek, Trent Frederic, Curtis Lazar, and Nick Foligno, subpar showings from Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle, and Matt Grzelcyk a healthy scratch for Games 6 and 7, should all be alarming.
Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark aren't going anywhere -- and shouldn't.
Unfortunately for a team that desperate needs an upgrade depth-wise, neither is much of the rest of the current roster, unless they're somehow traded. Only Lazar and Anton Blidh are unrestricted free agents up front; on the back end, just Josh Brown and Jakub Zboril are. There's also not much money for the team to work with within the parameters of the salary cap; if Bergeron were to step away, that would free up $6.875 million, but that's clearly not what the organization hopes for.
Will general manager Don Sweeney, reportedly without a contract, be back? If he's not, who comes in? If Sweeney goes, does head coach Bruce Cassidy follow him out the door (that'd be dumb, by the way). Will/should the Bruins trade Jake DeBrusk in hopes of getting a first round pick for this summer's draft back? Will Fabian Lysell or Jesper Froden find full-time work in Boston next winter?
And will Saint Patrice be back?
So many questions. In mid-May with the playoff sting still fresh, there are few, if any answers.
It could be a long summer.