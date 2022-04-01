BOSTON -- None of this 'out like a lamb' stuff for the Boston Bruins in March.
Finding the cure for what ailed them in the ill-fated New Jersey Devils, the Bruins roared to a lopsided 8-1 win Thursday at TD Garden, highlighted by the first career goal by Billerica native Marc McLaughlin in his first NHL game.
"I feel like I've lived that moment as a kid a hundred million times down in my basement shooting pucks. For it to come true here and get in a game and obviously be able to contribute with a goal, it's really special."
McLaughlin's goal didn't make a huge difference in the final tally -- it was the fifth of six unanswered goals by the locals in the second period, turning a one-goal clash after 20 minutes into a laugher. But his teammates, who leaped up off the bench in spontaneous celebration after he scored, were obviously thrilled for the Boston College product, who played for Team USA in the Winter Olympics in February and signed a two-way entry level deal with the Bruins two weeks ago.
"It was funny looking over at warmups seeing the crowd he had here," said Brad Marchand, who scored two goals and had a third taken away after a few dozen hats and, according to No. 63, "a blanket and some peanuts" were thrown from the stands onto the Garden ice.
"Such a surreal feeling for him I'm sure, being a local kid and getting the opportunity to play here. We were talking before the game a little bit in the gym and he was talkign to Grizzy (defenseman and Charlestown native Matt Grzelcyk) about his first game here ... it must be very special for the whole family. Very happy for him; he's such a good kid, and you always love to see that."
Coming off of a rough 6-4 home loss to Toronto two nights earlier, a New Jersey team full of guys playing for jobs next season proved to be the perfect elixir for the the Black-and-Gold. Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk, Erik Haula, captain Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall were the other goal scorers; Linus Ullmark made a relatively quiet 25 saves; DeBrusk continued to play well on the top line since the trade deadline passed; newcomer Josh Brown threw down with Devils heavy Mason Geertsen in a spirited first period bout; and they had 14 takeaways while winning 60 percent of their faceoffs.
By and large, the Bruins were much crisper, sharper and focused in all phases of the game than 48 hours beforehand. The only complain, it seemed, was how long the contest seemed to last.
"It seemed like the longest game ever," said head coach Bruce Cassidy in his postgame press conference. What time is it, midnight?"
It's now a sprint to the regular season finish for Boston, which will play 15 games in a 28-day span starting Saturday against the visiting Blue Jackets. Home-and-home series' with both Pittsburgh and St. Louis, road clashes with Tampa Bay, Washington and Toronto, and home dates with Florida and the Rangers all await before the postseason kicks off (reportedly on May 2).
They most certainly will not be as easy or one-sided as Thursday's blowout was. That's why they enjoyed this one so much, knowing that much fiercer battles lay ahead this spring.
