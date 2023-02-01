Realistically, the Boston Bruins aren’t going to have a must-win game until the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
So saying a team that’s far and away the points and wins leader in the National Hockey League needs to win Wednesday night in Toronto is a little bit silly.
At the risk of sounding like a contrarian alarmist, though ... the Black and Gold could kind of use the W.
Boston visits the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight in the last outing before the All-Star break. For the first time all season, they’re limping. The B’s have dropped three straight in what’s thus far been a disappointing road trip, with two losses in Florida (to the Lightning and Panthers) and a waxing at the hands of the Hurricanes last Sunday.
Is the sky falling if they make it a winless trip and lose to the Leafs? Of course not. But it would be nice to go into the nine-day break feeling good about themselves rather than playing their worst hockey of the season.
The Bruins have played so well that a mild three-game skid (the sort of malady every team goes through at one time or another) feels like a train wreck.
It’s not ... and it was wholly unrealistic to expect the B’s to keep up the ridiculous pace they set in the first three months of the season.
Moreover, would it even be a good thing? History hasn’t exactly been kind to the best regular teams of all-time.
The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, the 2007 New England Patriots, the 2001 Seattle Mariners, last year’s LA Dodgers ... do the Bruins really want to rack up the most regular season points ever and wind up on that championship-less list of infamy?
Dealing strictly with the National Hockey League, the President’s Trophy curse is legendary. The B’s have won it twice in the Patrice Bergeron Era ... and failed to reach the Eastern Conference final both times. Just twice in the last 20 years has a President’s Trophy team won the Stanley Cup — and one of those was Chicago in the 2013 lockout shortened season, so it’s only happened once (the ‘08 Red Wings) for a team tasked with playing 82 games.
The trend makes you wonder if teams expend too much energy chasing points and are worn out by the time the playoffs roll around.
On the other hand, more recent President’s Trophy teams like Tampa Bay and Washington might have let their feet of the gas to try and avoid that pitfall ... rendering themselves unable to regain momentum.
So there’s no right answer when it comes to whether or not to chase points. Boston’s going to have to trust the gut of head coach Jim Montgomery on this one ... another interesting wrinkle in this historically-paced regular season.
How many first-year head coaches have won the President’s Trophy? Just last year Florida had a rookie bench boss, but Andrew Brunette took over after a month when Joel Quenneville was fired.
In terms of a full season, you’re looking at Mike Babcock as a first-year coach in Detroit in 2005-06 ... and in an odd cosmic, that’s the team that kicked off the ‘President’s Trophy Curse’ with a first round upset loss.
Let’s try regular season wins ... the Bruins are on pace for 62, which would tie for the most in NHL history. Neither of those teams who achieved that feat (‘96 Red Wings, ‘19 Lightning) won the Cup. Excluding the 1970’s Canadiens and the Wayne Gretzky Oilers of the 80’s (no modern team can reasonably compare with either), last year’s Colorado Avalanche are the only team in the Top 15 of most regular season wins to also claim the Cup ... and they can thank Florida for cribbing them of the President’s Trophy hex.
We say all that to say this: The regular season doesn’t matter a whole lot. Boston’s success is great and it’s been fun to watch. It’s simply not predictive of postseason success ... every series in the Stanley Cup playoffs lives in its own bottle and will be decided on its own merits.
This isn’t exactly breaking news, but it’s been in the back of the minds of Bruins fans all season long. Those that want to say “Yeah, but” as far the team’s Cup chances have been waiting for a losing streak to pounce on ... having it come basically as soon as the football season ends and there’s more attention on the ice is less than ideal.
Just like the regular season wins don’t really predict a Cup run, a regular season loss in Toronto won’t rule one out, either. But for fans feeling a little nervous after the B’s have shown the first sign of cracks in the armor all season, another mulching of the Leafs would do a lot to east the mind.
Matt Williams has covered pro hockey in the pages of the Salem News since 2008. You can contact him at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN