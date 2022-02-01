BOSTON -- On many nights, this would have resulted in an utterly frustrating and embarrassing home loss for the Boston Bruins.
Then again, it's not every night you face an expansion team from the Pacific Northwest at the tail end of an East Coast jaunt, one bereft of big names, much scoring power or a lockdown defense.
While they certainly did plenty to let their opponents take the game away from them, the Bruins simply had too much star power for the Seattle Kraken, getting a pair of David Pastrnak goals Tuesday night to earn two more points heading into the All-Star break courtesy of a 3-2 victory at TD Garden.
"A lot of our mistakes tonight were self inflicted," admitted Taylor Hall, who had a goal and an assist but was also on the ice for both of Seattle's tallies.
Former St. John's Prep star Colin Blackwell made an impact for Seattle; the speedy forward motored the puck through the neutral zone and along the left wall into the Boston zone before dishing it off into the slot, leading to Mason Appleton's game-tying goal with 12 1/2 minutes to go.
But Pastrnak's second goal of the night -- and 14th in his last 15 games -- from his patented spot in the off-wing circle on the power play snapped the tie for good with nine minutes left. His one-timer hit Kraken goalie Chris Dreidger's glove and trickled past it far post.
Still, this was not pretty by any means.
"If we value the points, we have to start playing the right way," said head coach Bruce Cassidy, who made mention of his players needing to be accountable to their team. "We didn't value that tonight. We didn't respect the game for a number of reasons."
Playing down to your opponent is a very real thing, and that manifested itself for stretches of time Tuesday night. The first period-and-a-half certainly qualified as such, with sluggish and sloppy play standing out more than any one line or individual performer. Seattle may have actually had the better of the scoring chances, but just couldn't bury their odd-man rushes or rebound opportunities.
It's ironic that it was a player who, during the course of his career, has been accused of not always going full tilt, full time that helped right Boston's ship. Two heads-up plays by Hall turned things around for the Black-and-Gold in that middle stanza.
On the man advantage, the hosts worked the puck around the perimeter from Charlie McAvoy to Brad Marchand along the half-wall to Hall at the bottom of the right circle. He drew a Kraken defender away from the front of the net and slid a perfect cross-crease pass to Pastrnak for a bang-bang man up tally.
Hall doubled that lead himself seven minutes later, pouncing on a really bad turnover by Riley Sheahan in front of Dreidger and quickly batting it past the keeper before he had time to react.
Those two sequences should've been enough to keep the momentum rolling in the third period against an inferior opponent.
But it wasn't. To Seattle's credit, what they lack in skill they make up for in grit and stick-to-it-iveness, and they managed to tie things up with more than half a period to play as the Bruins seemed intent on imploding. Joonas Donskoi's first goal of the season 42 seconds into the third sliced Boston's lead in half, and Blackwell's heads-up play that led to Appleton's marker tied it up. Marchand also took an ill-advised interference penalty in between, further adding to the Bruins' frustration.
But Pastrnak's goal made this lackluster performance ultimately moot. Still, as they head into a five-day break before hosting Pittsburgh next Tuesday, there's plenty for the Bruins to mull over in terms of what they'd like to change in the second half.
For Hall, that means breaking from his pass-first mentality and taking pucks harder to the net and with more frequency.
"I believe I can get to another level as a two-way player," said Hall, who spoke of taking stake of where his game is at mentally. "I've played 60-some games for the Bruins now and have another level I can get to. How I can help our team win games is the biggest thing."
