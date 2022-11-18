BOSTON — I'd be willing to bet that Linus Ullmark has no idea who the late John Cazale was.
Casual movie fans might remember Cazale in his best known role, playing the feeble, double crossing brother Fredo Corleone in 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather Part 2'.
Cinephiles know he was so much more, though. In two of the greatest films ever made with some of the greatest actors to ever grace the silver screen — Brando, DeNiro, Pacino, Keaton — Cazale, a virtual unknown, was a scene stealer. His mannerisms, his voice inflections, how he nailed the role of the inferior older sibling forever in the shadow of his younger kingpin brother, Michael — Cazale nailed it.
All six full length feature movies that Cazale (who was born in Revere and buried in Malden) appeared in before his death at age 42 was nominated for an Academy Award. 'The Conversation'? Check. 'Dog Day Afternoon'? You betcha. 'The Deer Hunter'? Yep.
So what does any of this have to do with Ullmark?
The common thread is that he's also been a scene stealer for the Boston Bruins through the first nearly two months of the 2022-23 season.
The 29-year-old goaltender did nothing to diminish the praise he's earned thus far, picking up his NHL-leading 12th win Thursday night in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
"My job is to stop the puck ... and it's been working fairly well," the even tempered eighth-year pro said in the Bruins locker room following his 22-save performance.
"I've been playing a lot of games lately, and you feel a lot more on autopilot than if you're on the sidelines for a long time," Ullmark, who has played in 14 of Boston's 17 games to date, continued. "I felt great."
Pragmatic and pensive, Ullmark stays square to shooters, uses his big frame to both take up a lot of the net and get the far reaches of it quickly, and has displayed excellent rebound control since training camp began.
His play as been the No. 1 reason among a myriad of them that the Black-and-Gold are off to a blazing hot 15-2 start, including a perfect 10-0 on TD Garden ice. His own numbers — 12-1 record, 1.89 goals against average, .937 save percentage, only 25 goals allowed in over 795 minutes of action — mirror that of his team's stellar play in front of him.
"We're not just forechecking every other shift; we're forechekcing every shift. we're backchecking every shift, and we're trying our best to do the right thing. We've been doing the right thing for a long time now, and you can see it's bearing fruit," the mustachioed keeper said. "We justhave to stick with it. It's a long season and we can't get too ahead of ourselves.
"As fun as it is and how people say it looks easy, it's not easy."
Ullmark just makes it appear to be.
The only thing that prevented him from procuring his second shutout of the season was an Owen Tippett goal from the top of the circle with 10:12 remaining, a high shot where the keeper was screened by Flyer Noah Cates.
Other than that, Ullmark saved Boston's bacon on an evening when the defensive unit (particularly Matt Grzelcyk) had its shaky moments. He stopped one breakaway, a 2-on-1 shorthanded bid, and a turnover right in front of him that Kevin Hayes tried to jam home, but was denied on.
"It doesn't matter if I let in one, two, five, six goals," said Ullmark. "It's more about staying put, keep my chest high, eyes up and keep moving forward."
He even took his first penalty of the season, an interference call early in the third period when he delivered a not-so-subtle whack to Philadelphia's Morgan Frost. "Thankfully they didn't score on it," he mused.
Ullmark is nearly halfway to his career best for wins in a season (26 last season, his first win the Bruins) with four-and-a-months to go before the playoffs begin. He said he had "a lot of emotions" after the Bruins were bounced in the first round of last year's postseason and wanted to get right back at working towards this season, crediting the guys he works with in the offseason for the reason he's playing so well.
There isn't one single area he feels as though he's improved upon the most. "That's a tough question.. I don't know, really," he admitted. "As a goaltender you try to work on multiple things at all times ... you want to see shots, you want to work on glove hand, blocking, foot speed, all that sort of stuff."
Whatever he's doing, it's working. For both Ullmark and the Boston Bruins.
Keep playing the scene stealer, Linus.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins and pro hockey for CNHI Sports Boston. Follow him on Twitter @philstacey_SN