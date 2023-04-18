BOSTON — Coarse. Medium. Fine. Ultra fine. They're types of sandpaper and, depending on the job that needs to be done, they can provide the necessary grit.
Playoff hockey typifies that nose to the grindstone, willing to get dirty, doing whatever it takes to finish the job style. So while a dash of finesse is always nice — a patented David Pastrnak one-timer from the opposite circle, say, or a puck ticketed for the top corner that's snatched out of the air by Linus Ullmark's glove hand — there's a healthy dose of sandpaper needed for any team with true Stanley Cup aspirations.
So when the Boston Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit six-and-a-half weeks ago on the NHL's trade deadline day, they did so not because of his finishing touch or terrific speed, but because he was exactly the type of prickly playoff performer they needed.
"It kind of felt like my first game as a Bruin all over again," said Bertuzzi Monday night after dishing two assists in Boston's 3-1 Game 1 victory over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.
It was the first NHL playoff game for the 28-year-old winger, who last tasted the postseason fruits with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League six years ago. But if he were feeling out of sorts, it didn't show in his in-game performance.
"It's been a while, and there were definitely a lot of emotions," Bertuzzi admitted. "I tried to slowly get into it: not too high, not too low."
There is immense pressure on the Bruins, who are coming off of a record setting regular season where they set NHL marks for most wins (65) and most points (135) in one season. Their Playoff Express has just two possible destinations: win the Stanley Cup for the seventh time in franchise history, or be run off the tracks and forever live with the consequences of not prevailing when it matters most.
Both head coach Jim Montgomery and several of the Bruins' players admitted there were nerves prior to, and in the early stages of, Monday's game. That they had to open the postseason without captain Patrice Bergeron (undisclosed injury? sick?) wasn't ideal. Still, the Black-and-Gold needed to come out make a statement to begin their tournament journey.
That's where Bertuzzi came in.
"When we acquired him, we thought he was a guy who was made for the playoffs," said Montgomery. "On his first shift he laid out two huge hits and just kept making plays."
Playing second line left wing with a center's he's not accustomed to in David Krejci, Bertuzzi had perhaps the evening's prettiest play, feathering a no-look backhand in the slot to a wide open Pastrnak far post for the game's first tally.
"He's a great player, especially around the net," said Pavel Zacha, who centered the first line in Bergeron's absence. "You see him and every game he's there."
But his game is as much about fighting through checks and making life miserable for his foes as it is getting on the scoresheet, and Bertuzzi accomplished that as well.
Playing about two inches and 25 pounds heavier than his 6-foot-1, 186-pound frame would suggest, he spend a good part of the evening tangling up and down the wing with Matthew Tkachuk — not only Florida's best player (109 regular season points), but a 6-foot-2, 201-pound ruckus raiser who's as extra coarse as any player in the league.
"It's going to be going on all series," Bertuzzi, officially credited with two hits and a pair of blocked shots, said of his 1-on-1 battles with the burly Tkachuk. "I just try to stay out of it as much as I can, or be smart about when I do it and not take penalties."
If Bertuzzi got past the premier Panther, he was forced to clash with a right-side defensemen such as Aaron Ekblad (6-4, 215 lbs.) or blood-and-guts type Radko Gudas (6-foot, 208 lbs.).
Bertuzzi talked in the Bruins' locker room about how he'd watch the playoffs each year at home, yearning to once again be part of them himself.
Now he's got the opportunity and has been tasked with a key role for the Cup-hopeful Bruins — and the opening night reviews on his part were stellar.