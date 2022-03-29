BOSTON — The last time Colin Blackwell scored a goal wearing the No. 11 on his back was 11 years and eight days ago, when he captained the St. John’s Prep hockey team to its first ever Super 8 final.
Tuesday night on the very same TD Garden ice where that game was played, Blackwell showed the world why he still looks great in blue-and-white.
One day after his 29th birthday, Blackwell scored his first goal as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs as the visitors handled the Boston Bruins, 6-4, in a clash of Atlantic Division powers.
“It’s been a little while since I’ve scored in this building,” Blackwell said with a smile afterwards. “I’m settling in here, getting comfortable. I felt like I had more to give, so to get going a little bit feels awesome.”
Coming just 5:09 into the first period, the tally was a prime example of what Blackwell hopes to bring to Toronto’s fourth line since coming over from the Seattle Kraken at the NHL trade deadline a little over a week ago. He buzzed into the offensive zone, made his way to the front of the net and chipped the puck from there to linemate Jason Spezza along the wall.
Spezza, one of the most prolific passers in NHL history with 630 assists, got it back to him for an easy tap in.
“He’s a legend in the game,” Blackwell said of Spezza. “He’s an awesome guy and he’s really good with the puck, so I hope my speed and tenacity can compliment the line really well.”
Skating with big bodied Kyle Clifford since similarly rugged Wayne Simmonds was out of the lineup, Blackwell and Spezza logged 19 shifts and 14:29 time on the ice (by far his most in four games in Toronto).
In addition to providing some spunk and energy in all three zones, Blackwell and Spezza got some power play time on the Leafs’ second unit and did their jobs well as Toronto reasserted itself in the race for home ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs by drubbing a red-hot Boston team.
“There was a lot of passion in the building,” Blackwell said. “It felt like we played on our toes all night. It was a fun, physical game.”
Incredibly, this was Toronto’s first visit to TD Garden since October of 2019. Blackwell has skated for four teams since then, going from Nashville to the New York Rangers to Seattle and now, he hopes, finding a home in Toronto. He’ll more than likely make his Stanley Cup playoff debut next month (his Preds were eliminated in the play-in round in the summer bubble of 2020, technically not playoff games) and couldn’t be more grateful for that opportunity.
“The opportunity to be part of something special and compete for the Stanley Cup — that’s all you can ever ask for,” Blackwell said. “We’ve got a ton of firepower up front, the top two lines are just stacked, so the simplicity of my game can be that energy bug. I want to help out any way that I can.”
A few miles from Harvard’s campus, two former Crimson skaters in Blackwell and Alex Kerfoot helped bury the B’s Tuesday. David Pastrnak’s power play goal erased the 1-0 lead provided by Blackwell, but defenseman Morgan Reilly gave the Leafs the lead back and Kerfoot buried a breakaway at the tail end of the first to put Toronto in complete control, 3-1.
Blackwell and the Leafs left Boston victorious, and looking at the Atlantic Division standings there’s a chance they’ll be back for a first round playoff series. With the B’s having owned Toronto in playoff wars in 2013, 2017 and 2018, Boston’s faithful feel good about that matchup.
It might be a ‘be careful what you wish for’ scenario.
Despite having one of the NHL’s best records since Jan. 1, the B’s were a bit humbled by the high-octane Leafs Tuesday night. Toronto scored five straight goals for a crowd-silencing 6-1 lead; Maple Leaf gunners Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Reilly and John Tavares had it far too easy, toying with the puck with precision passing and high-end skill, Boston’s late comeback bid notwithstanding.
Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made his first career start against Toronto and it was one of the worst of his career; he gave up as many goals (6) in two periods as he did in the entire month of February. None of them were on the goalie, per se, but it still wasn’t encouraging if you’re of the opinion that Boston has a decisive goaltending edge over most of its potential playoff foes.
At any rate, the Maple Leafs had their mojo going in a big way Tuesday night. Blackwell, skating just 40 minutes from where he grew up in North Andover, looked like he’d recaptured the mojo that made him one of the most valuable bottom six centers in the league during his time with the Rangers, too.
“They brought me in there to be myself. When I play like myself, good things can happen,” said Blackwell, who skated at center Tuesday and went 3-for-7 on faceoffs. “I think my energy can be contagious sometimes, so I try to bring that do the table and help do some damage.
“Whatever comes my way, just being a small part of something very big here is pretty exciting.”
He played with confidence in all three zones and all three phases, getting time on the penalty kill as well. There’s a swagger to Toronto’s game and Blackwell, wearing a blue-and-white sweater for the first time since he played for the Prep, is adopting it.
In fact, that’s one of the reasons he took the No. 11 when he joined his new club.
“Those are the Prep’s colors, blue and white, and that number brought me good luck, so I’m hoping to bring that tradition back,” Blackwell said. “I came out of my shell there, really got the confidence in my game and that took me a long way.”
If Blackwell and the Leafs continue to play like did here Tuesday, they could be going a long way this spring ... back to Boston, and perhaps for the first time in more than 20 years, even further.
