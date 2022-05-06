BOSTON -- So do we have an actual series now ... or is it just a stay of execution?
That will be determined, in large part, in a Mother's Day matinee Sunday.
To get to that point, though, the Boston Bruins did what they had to do in Game 3 Friday night at TD Garden: beat the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time all season. Aside from a Brandon Carlo faux pas that led to Carolina's first goal -- Good Lord, was he out of position defensively -- everything pretty much went the way the Bruins needed it to in their 4-2 victory.
To wit:
* They attacked the front of the Hurricanes net and got good shots off, something they had great difficultly doing in a pair of losses in Carolina to open the series. Three of their four goals came from inside 15 feet away; the other, a David Pastrnak rip from just below the far circle, came from 25 feet out.
* Defenseman Derek Forbort might've played his best game as a Bruin while blocking nine (!) shots, most of those on the penalty kill. A quiet but popular player in the locker room, he ate those pucks without hesitation and was immense on the penalty kill.
"He's one of those guys who plays the game that guys don't want to play. He's sacrifices everything for the group, puts his body in harm's way, and those are the guys that you win with in the playoffs," said Brad Marchand. "You have to have guys who are willing to put their bodies on the line every night and risk getting hurt every night if you want to go deep ... he's a big reason why we won tonight."
"I love that guy," added goalie Jeremy Swayman, who made 27 saves in his first-ever playoff start. "He's the man; he's been doing that all year for us, too. That's nothing new for him. He does everything for the team, for the crest, and it shows that guys play hard for him and he does the same for us."
* Jake DeBrusk, who went public in asking to be traded out of Boston five-and-a-half months ago, made two of the night's biggest singular plays. First, he raced up ice 2-on-1 with Coyle while shorthanded, carrying the puck down the left side while drawing defenseman Tony DeAngelo towards him before feathering a pass back to Coyle steaking towards the net, resulting in an easy tip-in.
He was also stellar on a second period penalty kill down low, getting horizontal at the left post to deny a sublime scoring bid by the Canes' Jordan Staal, then knocking the puck away with his gloved hand.
"I loved his shift towards the end of the game along the wall," head coach Bruce Cassidy said, pointing out another key play made by DeBrusk. "He had to go down and eat a puck along the half-wall, got hit from behind, kept his balance and instead of throwing it away and losing the battle and keeping it in our end, I think (he got the puck) off the glass and went out and we got fresh legs out there. Things like that give you a reset.
"That's commitment for the crest; you're managing the puck and taking a hit to make a play, all for the good of the team. That's playoff hockey ... and we got a lot of that tonight. As a result, we're back in the series."
* Bottom six forwards who had been little more than passengers in Games 1 and 2 -- Thomas Nosek, Charlie Coyle, Curtis Lazar -- all came to work with burrs in their respective saddles. Nosek won 5-of-7 faceoffs and blocked three shots; Coyle's shorty got the building rockin'; and Lazar dished out a team-best six hits and mixed it up whenever he could with the guys wearing white sweaters with red trim
* The Bruins made Carolina rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov look like a 22-year-old taking part in just his fifth National Hockey League game ... which he is/was.
* Swayman, conversely, played with the poise of a 10-year veteran, turning aside 25 shots and didn't use a lot of wasted motion in doing so. Against an aggressive team that loves planting themselves in front of the net and knock home rebounds, he gave them scant opportunities to do so.
* Marchand scored a much-needed goal, his first of the postseason, 5:41 into the middle stanza. The marker, in which he drove into the slot and put a wrist shot over Kochetkov's blocker, was his first 5-on-5 tally in more than a month.
* Taylor Hall, who for many doesn't shoot enough when opportunities present themselves, was rewarded for his patience on a third period man up tally. He thought about forcing a right-to-left pass through the slot to David Pastrnak at the opposite dot, but waited a split-second before doing so. It freed up the lane ever so slightly, gave Pastrnak the puck in plenty of time to look shot before dishing back to Hall, and the latter easily one-timed the puck past an out-of-position Kochetkov.
"I think he faked the pass, froze their guy a bit, then it relaxed him and it got through," noted Pastrnak. "I felt earlier that same shift I missed the net (on a shot), so I went back to him and he made obviously a great play."
* Their power play, held in check by Carolina's league-best PK scored twice on six opportunities after notching just one in eight chances in the previous two games
Friday night's win had both the team and the fanbase feeling good, as it should. In reality, it won't mean much if they turn in another dud on Sunday.
The thought of going down 3 games to 1 to a younger, faster, deeper (and, let's best honest, better) team is daunting. Theoretically, the could win three straight, including two in Carolina. Someone could also make a best selling pickle-flavored ice cream, too, I suppose.
But is it likely, given what we know about the two teams? Probably not.
Riding, and building off of, the momentum gained Friday night is paramount for the Bruins. They're well aware the Canes will elevate their game looking to restore that two-game series lead; they, in the chess match that is playoff hockey, need to better their own play as a result.
So is this win an outlier, or just prolonging the inevitable?
We'll find out Sunday.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN