BOSTON — Don’t say you did, because we both know you didn’t.
Not even the most fervent, obsessed, Black-and-Gold colored glasses wearing Bruins fanatic believed they’d have the best record in the National Hockey League eight games into the 2022-23 season.
Yet here we are, three days from Halloween, and the Bruins have garnered 14 of a possible 16 points to begin 2022-23 following Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.
The return of Brad Marchand to the lineup, and the two goals he netted in his season debut, was obviously Storyline Numero Uno.
The original thought process had Marchand missing the season’s first two months after underdoing double hip surgery in May. Then he was skating on his own at Warrior Arena before practices, building up strength, and a pre-Thanksgiving return seemed possible.
That is, until he began practicing with his teammates this week ... and suddenly, head coach Jim Montgomery announced Thursday morning that ol’ No. 63 was ready to reclaim his spot on the top line.
If there was any rust to Marchand’s game against Detroit while returning a month ahead of schedule, he hid it well.
Knowing Marchand’s career penchant of performing well in big moments, plus his instantaneous connection with his linemate of 13 years in captain Patrice Bergeron, can you really be surprised that he scored in his first game back?
His first was a goal he’s potted a million times before — on the power play from the slot, a quick flick of his wrists far side with a screening teammate (DeBrusk) in front of the goalie (Ville Husso), and hitting net far side. His second was also familiar: parked near post, waiting on a rebound, and pouncing.
The TD Garden cheers, as they always have been whenever Marchand does something big, were raucous.
The Bruins, who still await top defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s return from shoulder surgery — maybe sometime in November? — continued to get contributions from all over.
Charlie Coyle had his best game of the season ... and not just because he opened up the scoring (with Marchand assisting) with a first period net front drive. He was engaged the entire evening, forechecked as if his NHL employment depended on it, and used his size and strength to ward off Red Wing defenders.
Defenseman Derek Forbort continues to be an underrated yet vital part of the equation; the speed he’s added to his game has been evident in how he fills gaps and exits the zone. David Pastrnak, who came into the contest tied for the NHL lead in scoring with 12 points, took it over for himself with a power play goal and two helpers Thursday.
Or how about Hampus Lindholm shouldering the load while McAvoy continues to rehab his own shoulder? Leading the team in plus/minus (+7) and ice time (24+ minutes a night), he’s everything the Bruins have wanted (and needed) and more since they acquired him from Anaheim last March.
Goalie Jeremy Swayman, who we hadn’t seen since he allowed six goals on 25 shots in Ottawa 10 days ago in Boston’s only loss of the season thus far, was square to Detroit’s shooters all night and covered up his rebounds quickly.
Marchand, who won’t play Friday night in Columbus (no back-to-back games for him just yet) will be monitored by the team as he rejoins his teammates. Assuming there’s no debilitating day-after effects, Thursday’s performance would seem to indicate he’ll be back to every game duty sooner rather than later.
There are good vibes galore around the Bruins in the first month of the 2022-23 season. Stanley Cup champions aren’t crowned when pumpkins sit on doorsteps, naturally, but starting off any campaign playing with confidence and swagger is a treat in and of itself.
