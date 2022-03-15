LOWELL — BC High goalie Jack Burke was only 52 seconds away from a third consecutive postseason shutout and spent much of Tuesday night’s Division 1 state semifinal against rival St. John’s Prep stopping everything including the kitchen sink.
There were times at Tsongas Center when it felt like Burke and his Cinderella Eagles were a team of destiny. But St. John’s Prep junior defenseman Aidan Holland double checked that glass slipper and determined that it didn’t fit.
Holland rifled a shot to the top corner of the net to tie the game 52 seconds in the third period, enabling the Prep to eventually come from behind and win 2-1 in double overtime.
Considering that BC High, a No. 13 seed that entered the state playoffs with a sub-.500 record, had won its last two playoff games 1-0 and Burke hadn’t allowed a goal in 159:29 (almost 11 full periods) before Holland’s snipe, few could’ve blamed the Prep if they tightened up and failed to score.
Calling timeout with 67 seconds left in regulation and an offensive zone draw on the table, the Eagles regrouped and refused to let BC High’s defensive acumen climb inside their heads.
“The entire second half of the game the mantra on the bench was don’t get frustrated,” head coach Kristian Hanson said. “That’s easier said than done and we did get frustrated at times. But we were able to get back on track.”
With goalie Payton Palladino pulled for an extra attacker, the Prep went to work cycling. Captain Tommy Sarni found Will Van Sicklin who sent it around to Holland. A BC High player dove to block his lane but he shimmied a bit to the side and rifled the puck home.
“I was just trying to get it on net. I had to find an angle and hope it went in,” said Holland, a Topsfield native. “We have three great captains who never let us hang our heads. They kept us motivated and reminded us that we work on those situations for the last five minutes of practice every day. All we had to do was repeat what we do in practice and we’d put it in the net.”
Holland’s heroics allowed St. John’s (now 21-3) to punch its ticket to the Division 1 state final at TD Garden for the first time since 2016. It’s the third trip to the state finals under Hanson’s watch and one of the most satisfying given that no Massachusetts high school player has skated at the Garden in three years thanks to the pandemic.
For a Prep team that doesn’t have any superstars and relies on its depth and work ethic to be back there on Garden ice (where they’ll meet another Catholic Conference rival, Xaverian) fits the mold perfectly.
Take for example Sarni, the captain who assisted on both goals. The first line right wing lined up with third line center Christian Rosa for a shift in double overtime (skated 3-on-3) and they connected for the game-winner despite seldom being linemates.
“We have a great relationship off the ice, talking everything. He’s like a brother to me and there’s probably 40 more of those types of relationships in our locker room,” said Sarni. “Anybody can play with anybody. There’s no hero ball and we trust our brothers.”
There were plenty of moments in Tuesday’s semifinal when the Danvers Eagles could’ve folded up. Palladino made a timely save on a mini-break by Ricky Robinson with about 90 seconds to go; if BC doubles its lead there, there’s no Holland tying goal and no Rosa winner.
Similarly, Holland had a big hit near center ice that denied a potential BC scoring chance. Van Sicklin and Johnny Tighe also threw their weight around and Palladino held off BC’s Robinson again on overtime with a puck dinging the post behind him.
The Prep also could’ve won it in the first overtime when Van Sicklin took a penalty shot that was saved by Burke. Awarded for a BC High player covering up the puck in the crease, the Eagles could’ve been deflated by a missed chance at the win but instead pressed on.
As a result, their dream season continues with a chance to become immortal in the school’s storied hockey lore by winning a state championship. There’s one more chapter left to write for these Eagles and if the bring the never-say-die attitude and belief they had on Tuesday, they’ll have a chance to end it on their terms.
“It’s feels amazing,” said Sarni. “We did a team survey back in October and our end goal is just to win our last game of the season. That’s still what we’re striving towards.”
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN