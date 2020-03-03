On Hockey: No shame for Chieftains after phenomenal two-year run

NORTH BILLERICA — You can do everything right and still not get your desired result.
That’s the tough thing about single-elimination playoffs — and that’s the duality the Masconomet boys hockey team will be wrestling with for the next few days.
On one hand, the Chieftains are sad and hurt that their season ended Tuesday night in overtime against Cape Ann League rival Triton in the Division 2 North semifinals, coming up short of their goal of competing for a North sectional or state title.
On the other, Masconomet should hang its skates on knowing that, as a team and as a program, they did everything the right way this winter.
The Red-and-White did everything possible to put themselves in position to make a run at the state title; it just wasn’t in the cards.
It was an unfortunate case of deja vu for top-seeded Masconomet. Just 12 months ago, the Chieftains rolled to a CAL title and faced a Triton team they’d beaten twice in the regular season, only to be bounced in the sectional quarterfinals.
In the face of that defeat, the Chieftains dedicated themselves to trying to make sure it didn’t happen again. They prepared for the rigors of the state tournament by playing Division 2 state powerhouse Canton during the regular season and keeping up with Division 1 sides like Westford Academy and Melrose. They took home another CAL title in a year in which every team in the league was gunning to beat them before the Tri-Towners left for the Northeastern Conference this fall.
Masco snared the top seed again and got its biggest win in a decade when it took down Boston Latin behind goalie Tucker Hanson’s 42 saves last week. Symmetrically, they drew Triton again in these semifinals — a team they’d beaten twice in the regular season and surely wanted to claim playoff revenge on.
But when Cael Kohan speared a rebound into the net at 1:51 of overtime to send Triton to its first sectional final in 30 years, the Chieftains were left trying to figure out how they’d lost again in spite of all they’d done.
We love the playoffs because anything can happen; the pain comes when you’re the team that “anything” seems to keep happening to.
“This one stings,” said Chieftain head coach Andrew Jackson, his team finishing up 18-4-1 with one of the highest single season win totals in the program’s storied 60-plus years of history.
For whatever reason, the geometry just didn’t add up for Masconomet Tuesday night. Diagonal passes were off the mark, the circle that usually dictates the cycle game wasn’t round, and Triton’s freshman goalie Wes Rollins had way too much time to get square to Chieftain shooters.
It wasn’t for a lack of effort or anything done wrong by the boys wearing white — that’s hockey. Sometimes the puck settles on the tape of the stick and sometimes it skitters away; sometimes that flip pass off the glass sneaks out to center, and sometimes it goes the other way for a turnover.
So even when junior Logan Campbell drew his team even with a goal late in the second period, and Masco dominated the next stretch of play looking to take the lead, things never truly settled in for the Chieftains. Winning this one never seemed meant to be.
That’s a tough pill to swallow for the gentlemen who played their last high school hockey game: captains and defensemen Shawn Callahan and Jack Corcoran, the aforementioned Hanson (one of the winningest goalies in the Chieftains’ history book), snipers Jason Schueler, Paul Nichols and captain Kirby Glynn, sturdy D-man Matt Elliott and back-up goalie Shane D’Agostino.
There wasn’t a single passenger among Masco’s group of seniors; no a selfish player in the bunch. They were all excellent leaders and each provided valuable contributions to an unprecedented run of success.
“They’re physically tough, mentally tough,” said Jackson of the senior class. “Every one of them was a top notch contributor. It’s a special group.”
They wanted to be the first team to get the Chieftains to TD Garden (for a state final), but that doesn’t mean they should be any less proud of their place in the Red-and-White hockey lore. They’re the foundation of the first Chieftains to ever skate to back-to-back CAL titles — and the last to ever hoist one with the impending move to the NEC.
Their combined 37 wins over the last two years are the most in consecutive seasons by a Masco boys hockey squad — ever. There’s absolutely no shame in having that as a legacy.
