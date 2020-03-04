On Hockey: Prep gets offensive, keeps season alive

STONEHAM — Hockey, a game that requires work so intense that it borders on soul-consuming, is never easy.
But it does become a whole lot easier when the puck is going in the net.
That’s become apparent to the gentlemen from St. John’s Prep, who had arguably their best offensive game of the season in what also their first win-or-go home game of the year. Having scored once in regulation against Catholic Memorial this season, the Eagles lit the lamp five times in Wednesday’s Super 8 elimination game at Stoneham Arena to advance to the prestigious tournament’s ‘Final Four’ by a 5-2 tally.
For a team that went through some offensive struggles this winter, Wednesday’s barrage was a bit of a revelation. The Eagles (13-5-5) nearly doubled their playoff scoring total in 45 minutes; in 11 games against Super 8 qualifiers this year, the Prep had averaged only 1.73 goals per game.
It’s safe to say this is not the same St. John’s offense that had a hard time finding the twine in December and looked underwhelming at times in January.
Goal scoring can be contagious. The Prep scored in bunches at the tail end of the regular season to quality for this Super 8, and despite a hiccup in its second round loss to Arlington, found its stride again on Wednesday night.
The biggest difference? That might be sophomore Nick Townshend, a gritty, physical skater who netted two goals with two assists in the win over CM. Sidelined by an injury for a big chunk of the early part of the season, he’s helped the Eagles put together forward line combinations with creativity and chemistry.
“It was definitely tough missing almost half the season. Now that I’m back with the guys I love, I’m ready to help out anyway that I can,” said Townshend, who hails from Wakefield. “We did a good job of having faith in our systems tonight. We got pucks on net and we buried them.”
Townshend really clicked with senior captain Ryan Hart, who also had a whale of a night with two goals. Hart crated some level of comfort in the first when his shot through a screen broke the ice, assisted by Townshend and their centerman, senior Matt Taylor.
“Nick’s tenacious on the puck and his feet never stop moving. He’s a strong kid with some offensive skills,” Prep head coach Kristian Hanson said.
The pair combined to pretty much put the game away in the second period. Townshend scored twice, first finishing a breakaway sparked by a tremendous flip pass by defenseman Theo Vetere and then potting a rebound of defenseman Jack Gilligan’s blast.
“I love having Nick back,” said Hart, whose goal with 2:43 left iced the win mere seconds after CM had scored to draw within two. “I played with his all last year and right when we got back together this year it was like nothing had changed.”
The Eagles certainly played their best hockey in the final two periods, smothering CM while using their own speed to generate chances going the other way. Being ahead 2-0 after one period (admittedly not even their best work) gave St. John’s the confidence to know they didn’t need to grip their sticks too tightly or press too hard.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Hanson, elaborating on the importance of Hart’s first goal and the fact that St. John’s killed off three penalties in that opening period as well.
“It’s such an important goal, especially when you’ve played a team already to 1-1 and 1-0 scores. Hart’s one of our (penalty) killers. He killed penalties with the game on the line; he’s got silky hands, he’s fast and he’s a leader. He’s a soccer captain, a track captain — an athlete we can play with confidence in any situation.”
Now, the aim for St. John’s is to carry that goal scoring mojo into Saturday’s elimination game against another familiar foe — B.C. High. The Prep had three goals in two games against their maroon rivals, but as they proved in Wednesday’s victory hockey games are just like the stock market. Past outputs are no guarantee of future results.
“We’ve got the chemistry,” said Townshend. “Everything we need is right here in this locker room. Every team is going to face some adversity and the team that deals with it the best is going to be the one that moves on.”
¢¢¢
