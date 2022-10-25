BOSTON — With every week that goes by, everything we’re buying at the grocery store seems to cost a little bit more. Including pasta.
That’s true at both the local market and, as it turns out, the local hockey barn.
Free agent to be David Pastrnak continues to shine for the surprising Boston Bruins, who edged the visiting Dallas Stars, 3-1, Tuesday on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at TD Garden. Since he’s been among the game’s top goal scorers since entering the NHL in 2015, it’s universally agreed upon that the 26-year-old Pastrnak is in line for a big raise next summer.
How big of a raise sort of depended upon your point of view. There’s been enough to criticize in Pastrnak’s game that you could’ve convinced yourself he should take a hometown discount. For instance, his ridiculous offensive stats are a product of skating with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand; or he’s a bit soft in the corners come playoff time; or he doesn’t always drive or carry play by himself.
The Bruins (6-1 and a perfect 5-0 on home ice) are poised to end the month of October as one of the NHL’s best teams after beating a fellow one-loss team here Tuesday. This despite trotting a lineup devoid of Marchand and Norris Trophy candidate Charlie McAvoy proves, beyond a doubt, that Pastrnak is that sort of winning player.
Being honest, I hated the decision to dump coach Bruce Cassidy in favor of Jim Montgomery last summer. Knowing the B’s would be without one of the best five wings in hockey (Marchand) and a top ten defenseman (McAvoy) for at least six weeks, I assumed they’d limp out to a feckless and lousy start. Change the coach then, I reasoned; hamstringing a new guy with half a lineup will kill his momentum and make fans doubt the move even though the struggles will be built-in due to injury and not his fault.
Boy, was I wrong. Looking at this team, I think Pastrnak is the reason why (the shot he used to score on the power play in the first period Tuesday night might be the best in the game, by the way).
He began Tuesday night’s games leading the NHL in shots-on-goal. His five goals are pretty good, not an otherworldly pace, but still good. His seven assists are among the most in hockey and would be a pace for a career-best. He’s driving play all over the ice.
Delivering when a team is shorthanded and needs points is the mark of a winning player. Now wearing a leader’s “A” on his sweater, Pastrnak is leaving his doubters way, way behind him just like his does to opposing defensemen.
This summer I might’ve said he was an $8 million a year player, even $8.5. Right now, I think the price is now up over $10 million a year ... and like everything else on the globe right now, it feels like its going to keep going up.
As a card carrying graduate of a Hockey East school, it was a little disappointing not to see Jeremy Swayman in net for Boston Tuesday against Dallas’ Jake Oettinger. Swayman tended the net for the University of Maine and Oettinger did so just down the road at Boston University ... and somehow these two never did battle in a Hockey East playoff game in this building.
Both 23 years old, Swayman and Oettinger are two of the best young goaltenders alive and it’s cool the way their careers have run parallel from college to being teammates in the World Junior championships and now fulltime NHLers for likely playoff teams.
How good was the goaltending in Hockey East when these guys were around? Spencer Knight, in Florida, was at Boston College in Swayman’s last year at Maine and Joe Woll, who might save Toronto’s goaltending situation before all is said and done, was there, too.
B’s goalie Linus Ullmark has outplayed Swayman so far this year and Montgomery can’t make his decision based on entertaining yours truly. Still, in a few years when these guys are dominating the NHL it’s going to be pretty neat to look back and think they were all in college at the same time so close to Boston.
Count me as a big fan of the B’s reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys. I actually don’t like the original version and never owned one as a kid ... but on the new white background, it looks awesome.
The Bruin defense had another outstanding game Tuesday, maybe its best of the season to date. There were definitely fewer odd-man rushes and a more button downed approach against a fairly high-powered Dallas offense than the style we saw Boston play in the opening week. Perhaps that’s a credit to learning more of Montgomery’s system, but you’ve got to think having D-men Matt Grzelcky and Brandon Carlo back plays a roll.
Carlo, who was making his return from a concussion, was leaned on late in the game and looked steady.
