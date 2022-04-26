BOSTON — Everything is amplified in the playoffs. Hot streaks, cold stretches, injuries, special teams, goaltending ... it runs the hockey gamut.
That’s why the Bruins’ unsettling propensity for giving up goals in the late stages of a period is a dicey slope to sled down with the postseason less than a week away.
It reared its ugly head (shout out, Living Colour!) again Tuesday night against one of the NHL’s elite clubs, the first-place Florida Panthers. mere seconds before the first intermission beckoned.
What should have been a one-goal lead after 20 minutes, thanks to two tallies within a 7-second span by Erik Haula and Taylor Hall, suddenly became a 2-2 draw after a.) Brandon Carlo took an ill-timed slashing penalty at 19:50 of the opening stanza, and b.) Sam Reinhart played beat the clock, scoring his 32nd goal of the season with 0.6 seconds remaining.
If looks could kill, head coach Bruce Cassidy might’ve been arraigned in District Court Wednesday morning.
Ultimately it didn’t factor into the final outcome, which saw the Bruins score a 4-2 knockout. They held a high powered Panthers team to just 21 shots, including three in the third period, and aside from that above-mentioned snafu got pretty good showings from most of the lineup — goalie Linus Ullmark, the first and second lines, team defense, etc.
Still, simply shrugging off what has been a season long issue for Boston would be a fool’s errand.
Tuesday night marked the seventh time in April that they’ve allowed an opponent to score with a minute or less remaining in a period. Gustav Nyquist and Zack Werenski did it in back-to-back games for Columbus against the Bruins; Dylan Larkin and Sam Gagner did it in the same game for Detroit. Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals (an empty netter) and Rob Thomas of the Blues also signed the Boston strings late.
Incredibly, the Bruins have given up a goal in the final minute of play of a particular period a staggering 26 times in 80 games this season. The only thing more surprising is that they’ve actually produced a winning record (16-10) when such instances occur.
Big picture, Cassidy wasn’t too concerned with it after Tuesday’s tilt. “That’s a lost faceoff and they made a good play,” he said.
“It’s one of those years where we’ve had breakdowns at the wrong time that happen in the last minute. I’ve said this before: we get unintelligent at times, it happens to be in the last minute a few times, (but) this one I wouldn’t say that. They won a faceoff and put it to the net; we were a little late coming back to the front of the net or getting the rebound out of harm’s way.”
Cassidy’s right in that it didn’t mean much on this occasion; it was an annoying fly buzzing around your family picnic for 30 seconds before taking off.
But for a team that’s given up more than two dozens of these final-minute tallies since the 2021-22 campaign began in October, it has to at least be something they’re not only cognizant of, but mindful to prevent at all costs now that the Second Season is mere days away.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston.. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
