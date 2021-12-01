BOSTON — To say the last few days have been tumultuous for the Boston Bruins would be akin to saying Santa has a long ride ahead of him on Christmas Eve.
To recap:
Brad Marchand was missing from the lineup in Tuesday’s uninspiring 2-1 home loss to the Red Wings while also being about $90,000 lighter in his wallet. The team’s leading scorer was suspended for three games after being called for a slew foot on Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson Sunday, despite neither he nor the team feeling the crime fit the punishment from the NHL. His absence was sorely missed.
Fellow left winger Anton Blidh, whose fourth line play of late had been pleasing the team, was also out of the lineup after having been boarded in the third period of Sunday’s contest with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
But the drama doesn’t end there.
Jake DeBrusk, the speedy-but-oh-so-inconsistent third line portsider, went public with his demands that he wanted to be traded after being a healthy scratch Sunday night. Ironically, he was in the lineup against Detroit Tuesday, since Blidh and Bergeron were not and Boston’s AHL farm team in Providence was in lockdown because of COVID-19 protocols.
DeBrusk addressed his teammates earlier in the day, but was booed by some of the 17,565 in attendance at TD Garden whenever he touched the puck during the actual game. His play (1 shot, 1 hit in 10:25 of ice time on the 4th line) reflected that.
“He’s not a distraction at all. Jake’s a great kid,” said Taylor Hall, who took Marchand’s place on the top unit Tuesday. “He’s got a lot of skill and he’s going to have a good career in this league.
“As a group and organization, you deal with those distractions head on and just go play the game. That’s the culture and the motto we have. Whoever is in, you’ve got to play well.”
“Jake was OK,” Joe Sacco, filling in as the top dog on the bench while Bruce Cassidy (placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday) surmised. “It goes back to our team not being able to finish off some of our looks in the offensive zone.”
Aside from a David Pastrnak 5-on-3 power play goal six minutes into the third period, the hosts did little to make life difficult for Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, failing to create many screens or traffic in front of him. As a result, many of his 41 saves were fairly routine.
To illustrate Boston’s frustration on this night, take the Wings’ game-winning goal. Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly got caught looking for retribution after being hit in the defensive zone and was subsequently whistled for a penalty. On the delayed call, Detroit got an extra skater on the ice and created some havoc in front of Ullmark, which allowed blue liner Marc Staal to pinch down low and wrist a into a mostly empty net with eight-and-a-half minutes to play.
Boston ended November with a whimper against an improving yet still far-from-dangerous Detroit club. It’s a long-standing belief in the league that the majority of teams that are within the top eight of their conference at the time of American Thanksgiving are generally the ones who’ll go on to earn playoff bids ... and the Black-and-Gold are on the outside looking in.
There’s suddenly a lot that needs fixing here, and it’s fair to question whether they can all be repaired in time.
Secondary scoring has been virtually nonexistent all season. The new players brought in — goalie Linus Ullmark, forwards Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno and Erik Haula — haven’t done much to raise the team’s pulse. Aside from some unexpected scoring, defenseman Derek Forbort falls into the same category.
“You’ve got to adjust,” said Hall. “It’s the world we live in.”
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com.