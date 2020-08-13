So now what?
In a traditional spring playoff series, its said nothing has happened until you win a game in the other team's building. What if its instead the summer and all the games are played in someone else's barn?
Carolina evened its Eastern Conference quarterfinal with Boston with a 3-2 win Thursday night that normally would've given the Hurricanes control of the series. That's how it goes when the lower seed splits the first two games having claimed home ice advantage the rest of the way.
But with no travel to drain energy from the B's legs before Saturday afternoon's Game 3, no boisterous home crowd to lift the Red-and-White and no change of venue at all, you've got to wonder if these "COVID bubble" playoff series in Toronto will have entirely different and unpredictable structures.
What effect could merely changing to a white sweater and losing last change possibly have on Boston?
Thursday night's game was one Carolina had to have and they got it. After being swept by Boston in last year's Eastern Conference final and dropping Game 1 a few days back, going down 2-0 without the benefit of "going home" would've surely meant another Black-and-Gold sweep.
Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour exhausted all his ammunition before this one. He let the referees have it after Game 1 to the tune of a $25,000 fine (and lest you mock him, remember mocking Blues coach Craig Berube in that spot last June and how that turned out). Brind'Amour juggled his lines, inserted a new goalie and basically left nothing in his back pocket; had Carolina lost, you'd have imagined they'd pack it in with a "we just can't beat these guys" sigh of inevitability.
That's not what happened. After falling behind by a goal, Carolina took over this Game 2. At times, the Bruins looked slow and worn out. They were hemmed in their defensive zone far too long, far too inattentive to detail and resembled the slow, beaten bunch that didn't take the first three bubble games seriously.
That style cost them with ex-Bruin Dougie Hamilton blasted a loose puck by Tuukka Rask to break a 2-2 tie in the third.
This loss came without David Pastrnak, the NHL's co-leader in goals during the season, deemed "unfit to play." Supposedly, Pastrnak tweaked his lower body jumping up-and-down to celebrate Patrice Bergeron's double overtime winner in Game 1. Not a great look for the budding young superstar, but his absence actually sparked Boston's power play.
Thanks to David Krejci sliding onto the top unit, Boston cashed in on its first two chances on the advantage after being 0-for-13 previously since the restart. Brad Marchand had the second, and this was only the second time the B's have lost a playoff game in which he's lit the lamp. When he tied it late in the second, the Canes could have folded. Instead, they those punches and wound up with a scorecard win in this round of the best-of-7 set.
The series is even and it probably should be. The teams have played relatively evenly through two games; the goals are 6-6, the shots favor Boston 75-54 and the special teams goals are tied at two each.
At times, Boston has appeared too sound in its structure and too heavy on the puck for Carolina to ever break through. At other times, the Hurricanes have seemed too fast and too agile for the Bruins to ever catch up. It's ebbed, it's flowed and it's been even.
Ordinarily, the goal for the B's would be to steal one of the next two games in Carolina and get back to Beantown even at 2-2. But as we've seen, these bubble series are anything but ordinary, so how the momentum of a series with no travel might ping-and-pong back and forth is anybody's guess.
