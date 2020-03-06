It was only four-and-a-half years ago that the Raymond J. Bourque Arena was introduced to the North Shore under The Salem News headline "Put a Rink on it."
Saturday, the Endicott College men's and women's hockey teams can make the original version of that Beyonce inspired pun a reality by actually putting a ring on it.
The Gulls men and women are both hosting conference championship games on their Beverly campus, an incredible achievement for varsity hockey programs that are only five years old. The men kick things off in the Commonwealth Coast Conference title game against Wentworth at 3 p.m. and the women face the University of New England for the Colonial Hockey Conference title at 7 p.m. A berth in the NCAA Division 3 national tournament is at stake for both squads, who are each ranked in the most recent national polls.
"It's really exciting. When we were dreaming about starting a hockey program, this was the kind of thing we hoped for," said Endicott athletic director Brian Wylie. "We just didn't know it could happen in such a short amount of time."
For two start-up programs, the Gulls have fared remarkably well. The men came within an overtime loss of reaching the D3 Frozen Four in their second year as a varsity program and at 21-5 this season have caught fire as they look to reach the national tourney for the first time since 2017.
Winners of 14 in a row, the Gulls are buoyed by CCC Goaltender of the Year Conor O'Brien (.941 save percentage) and league Rookie of the Year Zach Mazur (32 points). First-team honoree James Winkler is the leading scorer with 34 points but it's really a team-effort up front with 14 players in double-digits. An incredible eight of those double-digit scorers are freshmen, a testament to the recruiting and player development of CCC Coach of the Year R.J. Tolan.
At 24-2 overall, Endicott's women are on a similar hot streak with 12 consecutive wins. Coming to Endicott from Alaska, Jade Meier leads the Gulls with 38 points and ranks tenth in the nation while earning Colonial Hockey Player of the Year honors. CHC Goaltender of the Year Alyssa Peterson allows less than a goal per game, ranks among the national leaders in shutouts and is unbeaten in conference action this fall.
Head coach Andy McPhee's team is aiming for its second straight NCAA tourney appearance after taking No. 2 ranked Plattsburgh to overtime in last year's playoffs.
"That re-emphasizes the importance of the leaders of the two programs — R.J. and Andy are great coaches and really better people," said Wylie. "They resonate with families, people know their priorities are in the right place. I can't say enough about those two head coaches — and their assistants, who do excellent work and often get overlooked."
Saturday will be a busy day for Endicott's rink director Jay Lilly and assistant Jon Pistey with back-to-back championship games. The work they do behind the scenes to keep the arena and its ice surface in tremendous shape all year long — for the Gulls games and practices plus all manner of varsity high school and youth hockey action — has made the Beverly campus a destination for hockey devotees all over the North Shore and beyond.
"The Bourque name is iconic in the hockey world — the kind of person Ray is, the things he stands for, has helped a great deal in building the community and building the programs," Wylie noted. "Jay and Jon share that same pride. They're a huge part of the success."
What Endicott hopes is a magical day of hockey comes only a week after the school hosted both the men's and women's basketball championship games in the CCC. That's after hosting title tilts in field hockey and women's volleyball in the fall — and after the Gulls' women's hoops squad won the school's 100th conference title. The school has won at least one league title every year since the fall of 1996.
"We had phenomenal crowds last weekend for basketball. We had to turn away fans and I suspect we'll be turning them away for both hockey games," Wylie said. "We have great student-athletes. Both our men and our women set such high standards — they're two of our highest achieving academic programs. They're at the top of that list."
Success isn't exactly new for the Endicott men's and women's hockey teams, which have both been contenders for their league titles since day one. This 2020 conference tournament might be the highest point they've reached so far: the teams have a combined record of 43-7 and a combined winning streak of 26. Neither has lost a game since January 11.
It's shaping up to be a great day for hockey on Saturday — and, if the Green-and-Blue in Beverly have anything to say about it, a great day to be a Gull.
