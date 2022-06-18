AMHERST — Timing is everything in life, and in Friday night's Division 1 state softball championship game the timing just wasn't right for Peabody High.
The Tanners never could time up the off-speed pitch of Taunton hurler Liv Mendonca, and so they walked away from UMass Amherst's Sortino Field knowing that it simply wasn't their time to win a state title.
Though No. 9 seed Peabody staged a seventh inning rally with three runs against the bullpen, Mendonca returned to the circle for the final out and her Tigers repeated as Division 1 state champions, 5-3.
The few times Peabody (22-3) struggled this spring, it came against slower pitchers. The Tanners had a tremendous fastball hitting club, loving to jump all over good strikes and drive them to gaps. Being forced to be patient and identify an off-speed offering coming out of the hand wasn't their forte and, unfortunately for the Tanners, those were Mendonca's specialty.
Taunton's ace varied not just her pitch speeds but her wind-up speeds. She disrupted any sense of timing Peabody had in the batter's box and never allowed the opposition to get comfortable. It truly was an issue of timing because Peabody only struck out five times; the Tanners put the ball in play regularly, but couldn't time their swings to get the fat part of the barrel on the ball or hit it on the screws.
"Definitely timing. It wasn't our day at the plate," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. "She had our number and she threw us off just enough. There were little things like watching her body slow down to try to see what pitch is coming that we'll learn from and work on for next year."
The Tigers (21-4) played nearly flawless defense, converting 10-of-11 groundballs for outs with the lone error coming with two outs in the seventh inning. They were even better in the outfield. One of the few balls Peabody squared up all day came off the bat of catcher Bo Bettencourt ... only to be run down for an out.
On the other side of that coin, Peabody had an uncharacteristically tough defensive day. Though they made two official errors, the Tanners had a few outfield mistakes that led to extra bases, turning potential singles into doubles, triples or in one case in the sixth inning an in-the-park homer.
In an evenly matched state final, giving away extra bases can be just as costly as giving away outs. When Taunton's Brooke Aldrich hit a 2-run triple and the Tigers scored four times to make it a 5-0 game in the sixth, it was.
"It could've gotten in our heads a little bit, playing at this level for the first time," Palmieri noted. "I told the kids when you get to this level, everybody is good. It takes something deeper than talent to win a state final and I think the experience of Taunton being here last year helped."
The Tanners rose up in the seventh after Avery Grieco drew a leadoff walk. Taunton summoned Kate Larson from the bullpen and Kiley Doolin greeted the hard-thrower with a single. Logan Lomasney moved them over (the first Peabody runner to reach third base all day), and captain Gina Terrazzano broke the seal with a fielder's choice RBI.
A Taunton error plated Doolin and Abby Bettencourt followed with a triple to score Jess Steed and make it 5-3. That's when Mendonca returned to the circle, and though captain Emma Bloom (2-for-4) hit an 0-2 pitch hard, Taunton left fielder Ava Venturelli ran it down to end the game.
"We were fired up going into that last inning. I tried to fire them up, if you're not already fired up at that point in the game there's not much a coach can do," said Palmieri. "We fought, 100 percent, to the end, and for that we should walk off the field proud to be here."
Much of Peabody's focus after the loss was on using the experience to be better for next year. With eight of 10 starters being underclassmen, there's so much reason for optimism ... the Tanners are 39-4 since sophomore pitcher Abby Bettencourt joined the varsity and she's still got two more seasons to dazzle in the circle. She scattered seven hits, fanned five and got out of a couple of jams in Friday's final.
Her older sister and batterymate, Bo, returns next spring, as does slugger Penny Spack and a host of other budding starts like sophomores Lomasney, Doolin, and Grieco, and freshman Steed.
"I hope they realize how big an experience this was," Palmieri said. "I hope they know what it feels like to get here and want to chase that now."
Captains Bloom and Terrazzano were invaluable, though, and while the Tanners might be a favorite for a state title in 2023 or '24, they wanted it in '22 for those two leaders.
"Gina will be greatly missed. Without her leadership, we're not here. She's one of a kind," said Palmieri. "I've never had the pleasure of coaching a kid that was so much on the same page as the coaching staff. She was a great captain.
"And Emma? She brings such a physicals aspect to the game with all her tools. She leads on and off the field."
There were some tears after the final out, but not a lot of temper tantrums by the Tanners and certainly not a lot of regrets. Every kid in a blue uniform gave her best effort ... Peabody simply ran into a slightly more athletic, somewhat more experienced softball team.
"We're grateful for the experience," Palmieri said, "but next year we plan to be back here. And we want to be ready to win it."
