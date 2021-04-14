Stringing together an undefeated regular season in any high school sport is no easy task. A slim margin for error, avoiding injuries, tremendous work ethic and a high level of consistency are all required.
Over the last two seasons, however, the Danvers High girls volleyball team has possessed all of those necessary qualities and then some as they aim for their second consecutive unbeaten regular season campaign.
As it stands, the Falcons sit at a perfect 11-0 following Tuesday’s triumph over league rival Beverly. They’ve dropped just five sets all season and have swept six opponents, having pushed their Northeastern Conference winning streak to a whopping 72 straight matches in the process.
“It would be awesome to go back-to-back in terms of regular season undefeated seasons,” said Danvers’ head coach George LeVasseur, whose team went 25-0 last year falling in the Division 2 state finals. A year before that, they went 18-2 in the regular season.
“There’s definitely a lot of competition from now until the end of the year, so it certainly won’t be easy,” he added. “But we’re excited; it hasn’t been every year in the NEC that you’ve seen this type of competition.”
If Danvers is going to keep its win streak alive, it must beat non-league foe Chelmsford, as well as conference rivals Swampscott, Peabody and Marblehead over the next week-plus. The Magicians have been peaking at the right time; Peabody has already taken a set off the Falcons earlier this season; and the other two teams will certainly bring their A-game against the league’s top dogs.
For Danvers, it all comes down to its three senior captains: Carly Goodhue, Lily Eldridge and Megan Murphy. Collectively, the dynamic trio has consistently performed at a high level while leading the Blue-and-White in virtually every statistical category.
Prior to Tuesday’s victory over Beverly, Goodhue had a team-best 111 kills and 65 digs to go with 33 service aces, good for second on the team. Murphy checked in with a team-best 46 aces, a team-best 32 blocks, and is right behind Goodhue in the attacking department with 80 kills.
Eldridge has shined as well with 48 kills, 30 aces, 12 blocks and 38 digs, all of which are good for third on the team.
“We’re definitely led by our three captains more than anyone else,” said LeVasseur. “Megan Murphy especially has really broken out, and it’s funny because before you always heard a lot about Lily and Carly, and rightfully so. But Megan has definitely put herself on the map. She’s led us offensively in the majority of games we’ve played and has just been so consistent for us.”
The Falcons have also gotten tremendous contributions from juniors Tess Vontzalides and Alexia Simpson, among others. That depth and overall team chemistry was on full display in last week’s win over felow unbeaten Essex Tech, in which the Falcons swept their way to a 25-18, 25-16 and 25-22 triumph.
“It was nice to have another team that’s undefeated in our town,” said LeVasseur. “Even though they’re playing different competition in their own league, since (Hawks’ head coach) Pam Leete came into that program they’ve always been competitive, so it was nice to have them that close to home.
“There’s definitely a lot of strength in our own league this year,” he added, “but when it comes to playing a team that’s considered stronger and is undefeated, both sides really come in with the idea that it’s two of the better teams competing against each other and definitely want to showcase what they have.”
Over in Ipswich, first-year head coach Staci Sonke and her Tigers have been continuing the winning tradition set by former head coach Kerri O’Connor. The Tigers are fresh off a thrilling win in the Cape Ann League tournament quarterfinals on Monday, upending a strong Triton team 3-2 with set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25 and 15-11.
“We knew going in that it was going to be tough, and the girls played phenomenally,” said Sonke. “Triton is gritty and Mia (Berardino) does a great job on the outside running the offense, so we knew we would have to go point-for-point with them. But the girls did an amazing job and brought a ton of energy.”
All three sets Ipswich won were competitive as Triton really made them work down the stretch to secure the win. In the third set, which went to the visitiors, Ipswich held a 23-18 lead before the Vikings reeled off seven straight points to stay alive.
Now, the Tigers (7-4) will head to top-seeded Lynnfield for a semifinal matchup Wednesday, a team that will certainly pose challenges.
“Lynnfield was our fourth game of the season on St. Patrick’s Day and we lost 3-0, but it was close for at least the first half of each set,” said Sonke. “I feel like we’ve grown a lot since then, and I think we’ll be a different team going into it. They’re very strong but we’re ready to play some good volleyball.”
Regardless of the outcome, Ipswich is just excited to be playing for something meaningful this April with no state tournament.
“It’s been a super weird year and I’m just happy that we can play for something,” said Sonke. “A really big part of varsity sports is that rush and thrill from playoff time, and the energy in the gym the last couple of days has been awesome.”
Peabody High is quietly having a fine campaign, now standing at 7-3 after Tuesday’s impressive victory over new NEC power Masconomet.
The Tanners continue to get great production from sisters Isabel (a sophomore) and Abby Bettencourt (a freshman). The siblings leads the squad in kills (54 for Isabel, 47 for Abby), kill percentage (58.7 percent for Isabel and 50.5 Abby), service aces (31 for Abby and 23 for Isabel) and assists (106 for Abby and 46 for Isabel). It’s an underclassmen duo that head coach Lisa Keene will undoubtedly call upon for years to come.
Defensively, Sophia Hollingshed is tied for the team lead with Abby Bettencourt for total blocks, while Isabel Bettencourt has far and away the most digs with 51.
Peabody has also gotten strong play from junior Sarah Broughton, sophomore Alli Flewelling and senior Maggie Brennen, among others.
