As the last few years have proven, viruses can really wreak havoc on, well, everything. We are more aware than ever about the state of our immune systems. We’re still dealing with COVID-19, in addition to the usual cold and flu bugs that are prevalent this time of year.
Even before the pandemic, runners have wondered whether running can help fortify their immunity against disease — and there’s research that backs that theory up.
The immediate benefits of running are plenty: improved cardiovascular fitness, losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight and stress release. The effects of running on the immune system are less obvious, but still positive. According to Healthline (https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/does-exercise-boost-immune-system), exercise can benefit the immune system in several ways:
* Moderate intensity exercise can stimulate cellular immunity by increasing the circulation of immune cells in the body, which makes you more resistant to infection.
* Body temperature increases during most forms of exercise, which may prevent bacteria from growing and might help the body fight infection.
* Regular exercise can help you sleep better, which boosts immunity.
* Exercise leads to a decrease in the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other ailments because it reduces cardiovascular risk factors, prevents or delays development of type 2 diabetes, increases good cholesterol, and lowers the resting heart rate.
* Moderate exercise can reduce inflammation, which is a normal immune system response the body uses to address pathogens or toxins. But high-intensity exercise can increase inflammation.
More recently, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published a meta-analysis of research studies (https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/56/20/1188), published between November 2019 and March 2022, that looked at 1.8 million participants who exercised regularly through the COVID-19 pandemic. The activities included running, swimming, cycling, and weightlifting, among others. The average age of participants was 53.
When compared with people who were not active, people who remained active during the pandemic had an 11% lower risk of hospitalization from COVID, a 43% lower risk of death and a 44% lower risk of severe illness, according to the study. More research is needed, however, to account for the many different ways participants exercised.
As I mentioned a few months back, overtraining can lead to a weakening your immune system, so there’s definitely a balance to be struck when it comes to the amount of running or other exercise you do. Use common sense when planning your workouts. There’s no need to go overboard with the mileage if it’s going to result in diminished performance or an injury. And as the research cited above notes, overtraining won’t result in improved immunity.
This means balancing your running with good nutrition and adequate amounts of rest to allow your body to refuel and recover. Doing these things can lead to stronger immunity as well as improved health and better athletic performance.
Starts and stops
The weekly D5K runs have updated their meeting and start locations. The runs still take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, but runners now meet at Pub 49 (49 Maple St., Danvers) and start across the street in front of 2 Cherry St. The free, timed run welcomes runners of all ages and abilities as part of a 52-week race series. For more information, email info@danvers5k.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Danvers5K.
For January and February, the group rWicked Running Clubuns on Monday nights are meeting at the Falconer, 280 Cabot St., Beverly. The move is temporary because the normal location, BackBeat Brewing Company, is closed on Mondays for those two months. The main run starts at 6 p.m. for all runners, but slower group/walkers have an optional start time of 5:45.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
