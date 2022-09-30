Running is hard work. Unless you’re an elite athlete like Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who just set a new world record at the Berlin Marathon last weekend, running can be pretty difficult at times.
Training for races can have its share of highs and lows. Motivation can be challenging at times. Injuries are commonplace.
But are we having fun when we run?
As with everything, it depends on the person.
I’m sure there are people who enjoy every moment when they’re on a run. I see some of these folks running with impeccable form, appearing to glide on air, and possibly even smiling while they do it. I’m not one of these people.
Running is hard work for me. It always has been.
When I was a kid, running was a means to an end. I played sports — mainly soccer and street hockey — and loved to run as part of those endeavors. When you’re trying to score or prevent a goal in a game, you’re not thinking about your running form or pace or anything other than how you can help your team win. Sports are fun. I have fun playing sports, and I have fun running as part of playing sports, naturally.
Now, did I have fun running as part of my high school soccer team’s practices? Definitely not. I played soccer for a small school that didn’t have a large pool of players to choose from, so our coach knew we would have to be better conditioned than the more talented teams we’d be facing. That meant running, early and often. I hated it, every second of it.
But after those punishing double sessions before the season started, we were in excellent shape. We weren’t going to win a lot of games on talent alone, but we also weren’t going to lose because we weren’t able to keep up. My senior year, we didn’t have a great season by any measure (5-8), but it definitely taught me the value of exercise. Of course, I was a robust 125 pounds in high school and I went to college with zero desire to continue exercising, other than to play intramural sports occasionally.
The combination of lack of regular exercise, poor eating habits and other factors led to me putting on weight and getting pretty out of shape by the time I graduated. It was only then that I realized I needed to start working out. I ran a little bit, but I really got into cardio and weight machines at the gym. I dropped a lot of the weight and started to really enjoy the routine of working out. I felt regret when I would skip a workout.
I also started playing sports again after college: soccer, tennis, street hockey, ice hockey. But it was several years before I decided to train for a 5K after watching my girlfriend train for and run the Boston Marathon. I quickly became addicted to running and continued to push myself to run longer distances, eventually running marathons.
But did I ever consider it fun? Not really.
Did I love doing it? Absolutely.
For me, if I’m not playing a game it’s not necessarily fun to me — but it’s essential. It’s rewarding and psychologically satisfying. You’re not going to see me smiling, especially at the finish line of a race. That’s when I’m kicking it in to finish strong, so if there’s a finish line photographer I’m usually captured grimacing in pain, huffing and puffing because of the extra effort, and just exhaling with relief that the thing’s over with.
There’s plenty of talk about the elusive runner’s high, that rush of endorphins that runners supposedly get. I’ve never experienced that. I’ll get into a good groove and feel like I’m not working as hard because my training has been good and I’m in shape, but there’s no endorphin rush. There’s definitely the feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment at finishing a race or a hard workout. Is it fun? Nah, but it’s not supposed to be.
I rarely run with others anymore, but when I have I’ve enjoyed those experiences. A while back, my office was located in Marblehead and we had a decent-sized group of runners who would get out and run at lunch together. Sometimes I ran with people who were much faster than me, and sometimes with folks who were slower. The camaraderie was fun and probably distracted from any running struggles. Now I primarily work from home, so I just run by myself when it’s convenient.
I’m sure if you polled a group of runners, some of them would say they have fun on the run. I don’t find running fun, but I don’t need it to be fun. All I know is I enjoy the accomplishment and results of running, and that’s good enough for me.
Starts and stops:
The Miles for Mary 5K is back with two events: a 5K run and walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Devereaux Beach in Marblehead and a research seminar called “Innovations in Brain Cancer Research and Treatment” on Nov. 7 at Eastern Yacht Club, 47 Foster St., Marblehead. The events honor the memory of Mary Park of Marblehead, who died from glioblastoma in 2012. Visit https://www.milesformary.com/ for more information.
The 11th annual Festivus 5K for Autism is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Race start is on Derby Street in Salem; race day registration is at Finz Seafood and Grill starting at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Salem/Festivus5KforAutism for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, Oct. 2
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, Oct. 3
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.