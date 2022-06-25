There are a few guarantees in life: death, taxes and contradictory running studies. Whenever you think you know something about running, wait a few weeks and a new study will come out with a different opinion.
The latest study to get runners talking is out of the U.K., where researchers examined runners aged 40 and over who participated in at least 10 endurance events (marathons, triathlons, cycling events) and found that men had major arteries that were stiffer than expected for their age group, according to The Telegraph.
The study, which was funded by the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young, looked at more than 300 regular athletes and found that while male endurance athletes were possibly at greater risk for heart attacks and strokes, their female counterparts were seeing the opposite effect. The male athletes in the study were found to have a vascular age that was a decade older than their chronological age, the women had a vascular age that was six years younger than their true age, the Telegraph reported.
The researchers couldn’t explain why the results were so different for men and women and said that more research was needed.
The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was presented at the recent British Cardiovascular Society conference. In the study, researchers from Barts Heart Centre at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, St. George’s Hospital and University College London studied more than 300 masters athletes, equally divided between men and women. The study looked at athletes over 40 who had participated in more than 10 endurance events and exercised regularly for at least a decade.
Distance runners comprised the largest group in the study, along with cyclists, swimmers, and rowers. The researchers used heart MRI scans to study the stiffness of the athlete’s aorta, which is the largest artery in the human body and carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body and brain. The study found that the aortas of the men were stiffer and on average, 9.6 years older than their actual age. Female athletes had a similar vascular age to their actual age.
But when researchers looked at the descending aorta, which runs through the chest, the differences were larger. By this measure, male athletes had a vascular age that was 15 years older than the average male chronological age, but female athletes had a vascular age that was six years lower than the average for their age.
Professor James Leiper, the associate medical director of the British Heart Foundation, noted that the hearts of endurance athletes must worker harder to pump blood around the body, which can cause changes to the heart in some cases, according to the Telegraph.
What does this mean to the average North Shore runner? I’m a male runner over the age of 40 … should I stop or slow down my running?
As much as I respect science, I tend to take these studies with a large bag of salt. Because there are constantly studies being released that find running is good for you, bad for you, negligible either way, pointless, everything, etc. I just can’t get too excited about these findings.
Are they interesting? Sure. But like everything else, they need to be considered and then evaluated in terms of yourself. If you’re a male over 50 who runs a lot of marathons, maybe this study applies to you. But maybe it doesn’t. You might have the vascular age of a 35-year-old. Or you might be a 35-year-old runner who goes in the opposite direction and has an old man’s aorta. What really matters is how you (and your physician) feel about how running is impacting your health.
If you’re like me you love to run, but not all the time. I like to mix it up. I have no desire to run every day, or to even run a marathon ever again. But I have friends my age who are running marathons with regularity and doing it well, and clearly, they’re handling the physical demands just fine.
So the next time a study about the benefits or drawbacks of running is published, read it…or don’t. And then lace up your shoes…or don’t. It’s up to you.
Starts and stops
The Asbury Grove Road Race Festival is scheduled for Monday at Asbury Grove, Hamilton. A kids’ 3/4-mile run will take place at 5:30 p.m. inside the Grove, with hot dogs afterward; entry fee is $5. The 10K Weiner Run takes place at 6:30, running from the Grove to Bradley Palmer State Park via Highland Street and back. Entry fee is $10.
Free Asbury Grove races will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday nights throughout July and August (July 11, 18, 25; all Mondays in August, 5 p.m. start on August. 8). Races start at the pool area. Contact Roger Perham at rogperham@verizon.net for more information.
The 11th annual Miles Over the Moon 4-mile road race is set for Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Race starts at Bentley Academy Charter School, 25 Memorial Drive, Salem and runs through Collins Cove and Salem Willows. Proceeds from the race support annual donations to local high school track programs, scholarships, and the Wicked Kidz Race. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/miles-over-the-moon/ for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Saturday
The 6th annual Griffin’s Gift 5K is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road. There is also a kids’ fun run at 3:50 and family fun day activities from 3 to 6 p.m. Runners can also sign up to run a virtual 5K between June 25 and July 3. Griffin’s Gift is a recognized 501c3 charity that aims to alleviate the high costs of adoption by granting zero interest loans to families chosen through an application process. As the loan is paid back, more families are chosen to receive the life changing gift of adoption – a continuous cycle of blessings and joy in honor of Griffin. Visit https://secure.frontstream.com/girffin-s-gift-6th-annual-race for more information.
Sunday
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Saturday, July 2
Amesbury Days 5K Run/Walk, Amesbury Riverwalk, 21 Water St., Amesbury, 8 a.m. Visit http://www.millenniumrunning.com/amesbury5k for more information.
Sunday, July 3
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.