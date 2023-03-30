Salem has been the hub of North Shore road races for nearly 20 years, but a new event planned for June may take things to a whole new level.
The Mayor’s Mile (https://themayorsmile.com) is a 1-mile race scheduled for Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. on the Mayor Anthony V. Salvo Multi-Use Path in Salem. It’s the brainchild of Dan Donato, a Marblehead resident who has headed up the Notch Brewing running club since its inception in 2016.
Donato says there were a few inspirations for the new race.
“First, the Notch Brewing Race Team spends a lot of time training on the multi-use path where we’re holding the race. The path was completed only about 18 months ago and it immediately provided a flat, paved surface away from cars that we could use for interval training,” he said.
“There’s a section of the path from Gardner Mattress on Canal Street that runs all the way to Riley Plaza that’s about 1.2 miles long. That means we can run all the way up to 2 km without having to worry about stopping, dodging traffic, or crossing a street. It’s even cleared of snow in the winter.”
In addition to getting the word out about the new path, Donato wanted to create a singular event.
“I chose the mile distance because, frankly, that’s the longest race we can put on a path that’s 1.2 miles long, but it’s also a super fun distance to race,” he said. “It’s more accessible to people who don’t run a lot, and there aren’t many mile races out there right now. “I love the Derby Street Mile, which traditionally happens in August each year and I didn’t want to take away from that race, so I picked June because I thought the two races would make nice bookends for people’s summers. You can run The Mayor’s Mile in June and see if you can beat your own time in the Derby St. Mile in August.”
One key to making the Mayor’s Mile stand out in the running is offering $1,000 in prize money to the top male and female finishers, which Donato hopes will attract elite runners from the area.
“We won’t know until the gun goes off, but we’ve divided the field into two sections: the elite runners will be introduced near the finish line, get bused up to the start, and then run their race. It’s only going to take about 4 minutes, then the starting line will open for everyone else,” he said. “People can start whenever they want during the 20-minute “open” window, so it’s more of a time-trial format than a true race. Make no mistake: the open race will still feature some seriously fast runners.”
Another distinctive feature of the race is the fact it won’t actually be run on city streets, unlike other events held in Salem.
“The biggest thing is that we found a way to have a road race that isn’t on the road. That means minimal disturbance to neighbors, traffic, and everything else,” Donato said. “The time trial format will be new for a lot of people I think...and lastly that this event is as much for the spectators as for the runners. I would love to see sports fans come out to watch the main event.”
Donato is seeking local sponsors for the Mayor’s Mile. Notch Brewing, Octocog Marketing & Design, JAHO Artisan Coffee, and Iron Village Strength and Conditioning are already on board, but more sponsors are needed. Contact director@themayorsmile.com for more information.
More information about the race can be found on Instagram (@themayorsmile) and at https://themayorsmile.com.
Starts and stops
The 40th annual April Fools 4-Miler is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Winners Circle in Salisbury. Presented by the Winners Circle Running Club, the race features a fast and flat USATF-certified course and is followed by a post-race party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pettengill House and The Tough Warrior Princess. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Salisbury/Fools4miler for more information.
The Fool’s Dual Half Marathon and 5K is set for Sunday at O’Maley Middle School, 32 Cherry St., Gloucester. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the half marathon at 10; entrants can register for either race or both. The event is part of Yukan’s Six Pack Challenge. Visit www.yukanrun.com for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Thursday
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.
Monday, April 3
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, April 5
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, April 6
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, April 9
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.