There are millions of runners worldwide, but a new report that examined race results found that there has been a global decline in race participants the last two years.
Published by RunRepeat in January, the State of Running 2019 report (https://runrepeat.com/state-of-running) examined nearly 108 million race results from 70,000 events from 1986 to 2018. The data covers 96 percent of U.S. race results, 91 percent of results from Europe, Canada and Australia, and a significant number of results from Asian, Africa and South America. The study focused on recreational runners, so the researchers excluded elite runners. The tally also excluded walks, obstacle course races and other non-traditional running events.
Road race participation peaked in 2016 with 9.1 million results, but it dropped 13 percent to 7.9 million in 2018, according to the report. However, looking back over a 10-year period, there was a 57.9 percent increase in race participation from 5 million to 7.9 million participants. The report found that drop was mainly due to a decline in the U.S. and Europe, although race participation is on the rise in Asia.
The most popular races were 5Ks and half marathons, with 2.9 million and 2.1 million participants in 2018, respectively. But the report found they have also had the biggest drop in participation in the last two years, with half marathons seeing a 25 percent drop and 5Ks declining by 13 percent. There were 1.8 million 10K runners and 1.1 million marathoners in 2018, but unlike the previous two event types, 10Ks and marathons had stable participation rates over the last two years.
Runners have been getting slower and older, according to the report. The average marathon finish time was 3.52:35 in 1986 and 4:32:49 in 2018, an increase of more than 40 minutes. The average runner age was 35.2 in 1986, increasing to 39.3 in 2018. In addition, female runners comprised 50.2 percent of runners in 2018, outnumbering their male counterparts. In 1986, female runners made up less than 20 percent of participants.
There were no clear answers as to why the number of runners has declined, the researchers note. “Running has grown by 57 percent over the past 10 years, which is great, but any sport, as it attracts the masses, will have a period of decline,” according to the report. “We cannot say if this is a short-term trend or a long-term one. Of course, the industry should be alert.”
A decade ago, running a marathon was seen as the ultimate goal for many athletes, but as more runners took on that challenge, the need for a bigger accomplishment soon became apparent. This led to the recent popularity of ultramarathons, trail running, triathlons and similar events, the report noted.
“The motives for running are potentially changing, and the races have not picked up on this trend,” according to the report. Running at milestone ages (such as 30, 40, 50, 60) has become significantly less important than it was 15 years ago, but more people are doing destination races. And finish times are slower now.
“With people being slower, it’s not the individual who’s getting slower, but the average of all runners, meaning that the ‘demography’ has changed,” the report said. “More slow runners participate. These three [factors] indicate a growth in the experience economy rather than achievement motives. This is very important…and we think that the industry hasn’t been good enough at adjusting their races.”
The decline has certainly been felt on the North Shore, where road race participation has dropped in recent years. But there are still plenty of events to sign up for. And let’s face it, you don’t need to register for a race to be a runner. Many runners log miles every day without ever signing up for an event. All you need is some open road (or an open treadmill or trail).
###
Starts and stops:
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Pot O’ Gold 4-Miler, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 8 a.m. at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, Danvers. The first 150 entrants receive short-sleeved technical shirts. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1669 for more information.
###
The 39th annual April Fool’s 4-Mile Road Race is set for Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at the Winner’s Circle sports bar, 211 Elm St., Salisbury. Part of the Loco Will Run for Beer race series. Visit http://runthecircle.org/wordpress/racing/april-fools/ for more information.
###
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, March 1
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, March 4
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Thursday, March 5
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, March 8
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, March 11
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Thursday, March 12
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.