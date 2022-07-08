Runners can be pretty set in their ways. Whether it’s shoes, gear, or running routes, once runners find something that works, they tend to stick with it.
Another topic runners have strong opinions about is the treadmill. Many runners hate treadmills, or at the very least strongly dislike them. Others love them and won’t run anywhere but on a treadmill.
I’ve always been in the dislike camp. I’m glad they exist and they’re helpful when the weather is bad, but I’ve always preferred running outside. There’s something about the fresh air, the ever-changing scenery and the fact that you’re not just focused on a clock that makes outdoor running much less of a chore.
Or so I thought. Now, I’m not so sure.
Over the last year or so, I’ve found myself using the treadmill much more often. Part of it was I’ve been getting into a rut with my normal outdoor runs. I’ve been settling into a slower pace than I’d like and kind of forcing my way through five miles. So I resolved to use the treadmill to do speed workouts and generally make myself run faster, because if you set the machine to a certain speed, you either have to run it or you fall off. As long as you don’t turn the speed down, you’ve got to pick up the pace.
I got used to treadmill training last year when I was building up my speed for a half marathon. I followed a Garmin coaching plan and it required a lot of intervals, which I could have done at the local track but would be more accurate in terms of actual speed on a treadmill.
The training went well and I was able to hit my goal time for the half, saving my slower long runs for outdoors and doing speed and tempo work on the treadmill.
After I did the half marathon last November, I went back to outdoor running except on really cold or snowy days, but soon found myself running slower than I wanted.
This spring, I went back to the treadmill and have been working myself hard, especially on interval days. But I haven’t done one of my normal five-mile outdoor runs in a couple of months. and I haven’t done a decent long run outdoors in a while, either.
Long runs on the treadmill aren’t preferable, but sometimes they’re necessary. One year when I was training for the Boston Marathon, I needed to do a 20-mile long run but it was pouring rain outside. So I went to the gym and figured I would just run as long as I could take it. These were the days before that particular gym had televisions, let alone treadmills with TVs built in, so it was just me running and watching other people work out. I ended up running 18 miles in three hours, a feat I had no desire to repeat any time soon. In the 20 years since, the closest I came to that distance on a treadmill was 12 miles.
Still, as you can imagine, there are runners who have put some serious distance on the ol’ dreadmill. In November 2017, British ultrarunner Sharon Gayter, 54, completed 10 marathons in 10 days on a treadmill, according to recent article in Outside magazine (https://www.outsideonline.com/health/running/training-advice/marathon/ten-marathons-ten-days-treadmill/). Her combined time was 43 hours, 51 minutes and 39 seconds, breaking the former Guinness World record by more than two hours.
Gayter ran all 10 marathons in the Teeside University sports sciences lab in Middlesbrough, England, where exercise physiologist Nicolas Berger collected data on her feat and published a recent paper about it in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
Given the fact that Gayter is an accomplished ultrarunner who has finished more than 200 ultramarathons, it’s not really surprising that she was able to break that treadmill record. The more impressive part is probably her mental stamina; I can’t even imagine how hard it is to just keep going on a treadmill for almost 44 hours. But it puts things in perspective: If Sharon Gayter can do what she did, banging out 45 minutes on a machine should not be that difficult at all.
As for my newfound love affair with the treadmill, I’m certain I’ll gravitate back toward running outside eventually. Maybe I need to start finding some new routes to just shake things up a little. I’ve had the same five-mile route for 20+ years now. But that’s a goal for another day. For now, the treadmill is where I’m at.
Starts and stops
Summer is in full swing, so it’s time to start thinking about the 62nd Newburyport Yankee Homecoming Race at Newburyport High School, 241 High St.. Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, the event features a 5K starting at 6 p.m. and a 10-miler at 6:10. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/YankeeHomecomingRace for more information.
That same week, the Greater Beverly YMCA Yankee Homecoming 5K is set for Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Lynch Park in Beverly. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/51360/beverly-homecoming-5k-road-race for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, July 10the RiverWalk Brewing Company IPA 5K, 40 Parker St., Newburyport, 10 a.m. Race starts and finishes at RiverWalk Brewery. Part of the IPA 5K race series. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/IPA5KSummer for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, July 11
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, July 13
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, July 14
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3-7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Friday, July 15
The 11th annual Miles Over the Moon 4-mile road race is set for Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Race starts at Bentley Academy Charter School, 25 Memorial Drive, Salem and runs through Collins Cove and Salem Willows. Proceeds from the race support annual donations to local high school track programs, scholarships, and the Wicked Kidz Race. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/miles-over-the-moon/ for more information.
