On The Run
Jay Kumar
As we move toward mid-March, it’s traditionally the time when the big races start popping up on the schedule. Runners have been training all winter to gear up for marathons and half marathons, taking advantage of what was mostly mild weather. The usual challenges emerge, including injuries.
But a new factor has emerged to create some uncertainty for local runners: COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has been infecting people across the world.
Officially declared a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has led to more than 125,000 cases and 5,000 deaths worldwide. It also has been wreaking havoc on public events worldwide, including many running events.
The Tokyo Marathon on March 1 was restricted to about 200 elite runners, while the Hong Kong Marathon in February was canceled and the Barcelona Marathon scheduled for March 15 and the Paris Marathon planned for April were postponed to October.
While there have been fewer than 125 documented cases in Massachusetts (as of Friday), officials are wary of holding events with more than 1,000 people in them. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that no events with more than 250 people in attendance are to be held for the near future.
Locally, two races set for this Sunday — the New Bedford Half Marathon and the Malden Half Marathon/5-Mile — both won’t happen (New Bedford was canceled, Malden’s organizers say they will reschedule). The USATF Masters Indoor Championships and NYC Half Marathon, which were to take place this weekend, were also canceled.
The big question for local runners over the last week, of course, was whether the Boston Marathon will happen. It was officially postponed on Friday morning and pushed back to Sept. 14. Walsh had initially told reporters earlier this week that the preference was to not cancel the race (which generates more than $200 million for the local economy), but along with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) was ultimately forced into doing so.
This is causing no small amount of stress for local runners who have spent the winter training for Boston, not to mention charity runners who have had the added responsibility of raising large amounts of money.
Emily Hanson of Salem, who ran Boston last year and was training again for this year’s event, was disappointed by the news.
“I’m still trying to process it all,” she said. “I knew it was coming, but it doesn’t make it any easier. I know it’s best for the overall well-being of everyone.”
With six weeks to go until Marathon Monday, runners were fully invested in their training by this point.
“Four months of training and getting up early on the weekends to head into Newton would all be for nothing,” Hanson said. “And I’m not sure if I have another year of this kind of training in me, so I was looking forward to getting out there on April 20.”
The Boston Marathon had only been canceled once previously in its 123-year history. In 1918, with the United States involved in World War I, the BAA decided to pull the plug on the marathon and replace it with a race that featured military members competing on teams.
More recently, the 2012 New York City Marathon was canceled about 40 hours before the race was to begin. New York City was dealing with the aftermath of superstorm Sandy and there were growing concerns that holding the marathon would divert resources from cleanup efforts, especially given that parts of the city were still without power.
Usually, in the event of a race cancellation, runners would sign up for another event around the same time. That may prove difficult this spring, given the way COVID-19 has spread and how many similar races are being canceled or postponed.
Much like the virus itself, there is a lot we still don’t know and runners will have to wait and see what happens. For now, however, they’ll keep running.
¢¢¢
Starts and stops:
The Pot O’ Gold 4-Miler is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 8 a.m. at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, Danvers. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1669 for more information.
The 39th annual April Fool’s 4-Mile Road Race is set for Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at the Winner’s Circle, 211 Elm St., Salisbury. Profits from the event will benefit Tough Warrior Princesses and the Red Cross. Visit http://runthecircle.org/wordpress/racing/april-fools/ for more information.
¢¢¢
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, March 15
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, March 18
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Thursday, March 19
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, March 22
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, March 25
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Thursday, March 26
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
