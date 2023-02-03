Typically, when most people think of runners, they picture an elite runner. Usually, it’s the really skinny folks who effortlessly win marathons, look like a strong wind could knock them over, and never gain weight no matter what they eat.
But in reality, runners come in all shapes and sizes — and just because you’re putting the miles in doesn’t mean you’ve got carte blanche to power down the junk food.
That’s not to say those uber-fast runners don’t burn a ton of calories as they pile up high-mileage weeks; some people just have that ability to keep the weight off. For others, it’s more of a struggle.
Metabolism, or the way your body converts food into energy, also plays a role in how much you weigh. While metabolism plays a role in how much energy your body needs, your weight is determined by how much you eat and drink combined with exercise.
Once you get into a good running routine, you might expect that you have some leeway when it comes to eating fun stuff like burgers and fries and ice cream and pizza. and you do, but the key is not to overdo it. Even if the fatty foods don’t immediately result in weight gain, they could lead to other problems down the line like diabetes and heart disease.
Even if you’ve been running for decades, you could have heart disease problems if you don’t maintain a healthy diet. One example was Dave McGillivray, the longtime director of the Boston Marathon, who has logged plenty of miles and over 150 marathons in his life. In 2014, he discovered he had severe coronary artery disease; in a Runner’s World interview, he said because he ran so much and never gained weight, he would eat whatever he wanted. Unfortunately, he also had a family history of cardiac illness, which caught up to him in his late 50s. Fortunately, he was able to recover and got back to his high-mileage ways, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in 2018.
As we get older, it’s important to maintain at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day and do strength training at least twice a week. But it’s also vital to make sure you keep your diet relatively healthy. This can vary based on personal preferences, allergies, etc., but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans (https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov/, updated in 2021), there are four tenets to follow:
- Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.
- Customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.
- Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, and stay within calorie limits. The core elements that make up a healthy dietary pattern include vegetables of all types, fruits, grains, dairy, protein foods (including lean meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, beans, nuts and soy products) and oils.
- Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium, and limit alcoholic beverages.
Eating the right foods is obviously good for your health, but it can also provide you the fuel you need to meet your athletic goals. This is especially important when you’re gearing up for a long run or a challenging workout; you don’t want to leave the tank empty or full of the wrong stuff. The last hour of that long run could be difficult if you decided to indulge in junk food the night before instead of something healthier.
Does all this mean you shouldn’t enjoy things like fatty foods, desserts or alcohol? Of course not. But learning to enjoy them in moderation will leave you better able to maximize your running while also staying healthy.
It’s not easy by any means, but it’s worth it.
Starts and stops
The YMCA of the North Shore has announced its 2023 Road Race series. The seven races include: The Greater Beverly YMCA Rhino Run 10K on April 30 in Beverly; the Lynch/Van Otterloo YMCA Head to the Hill 5K on May 21 in Marblehead; the Cape Ann YMCA St. Peter’s Fiesta 5K on June 22 in Gloucester; the Greater Beverly YMCA Homecoming 5K on Aug. 3 in Beverly; the Haverhill YMCA River Ruckus 5K on Sept. 23 in Haverhill; the Salem YMCA Witch City 5K on Oct. 14 in Salem; and the Greater Beverly YMCA Reindeer Run 5K on Dec. 2 in Beverly. Visit https://www.northshoreymca.org/programs/2022-road-races for more information.
¢¢¢
With Essex County Brewing Company’s move from Peabody to Ipswich, the ECBC Run Club is in the process of setting up its runs from the new location. Until the details are set, the ECBC runners will join the Run ABV group at Gentile Brewing in Beverly at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and then run out of Channel Marker Brewing in Beverly on Sundays at noon. Essex County Brewing Co. closed the doors of its Peabody location last weekend and announced plans to enter a “craft brewing alliance” with Ipswich Ale.
¢¢¢
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, Feb. 5
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, Feb. 6
Wicked Running Club group run, The Falconer, 280 Cabot St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, Feb. 13
Wicked Running Club group run, The Falconer, 280 Cabot St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.