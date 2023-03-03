There’s no shortage of movies about running. Over the years, the sport has been featured in countless depictions of characters competing in races, embarking on journeys of self-improvement, and triumphing over the odds.
So what are the best movies about running?
That’s obviously a subjective topic, and I admittedly haven’t seen every movie about running. But I’ll list a few of my favorites.
Best running movies
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen it, but 1981’s Chariots of Fire takes the top prize for me. Based on the true story of two men racing in the 1924 Paris Olympics, the movie was a huge success and won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Score for its iconic theme by Vangelis.
There were two biopics about legendary Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine, 1998’s Without Limits (starring Billy Crudup) and 1997’s Prefontaine (with Jared Leto in the title role). Both are fairly well-regarded.
For lighter fare, there’s 2007’s Run Fatboy Run starring Simon Pegg as a loser who decides to run a marathon in an effort to win his fiancée back, and 2019’s Brittany Runs a Marathon, about a similarly down-on-her-luck New Yorker who ends up training for the New York Marathon.
Best documentaries
There are many running documentaries. Spirit of the Marathon (2005) follows six different runners as they prepare for the 2005 Chicago Marathon. The movie took four years to make and features commentary from running legends such as Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit-Samuelson, Dick Beardsley and Paula Radcliffe.
Ultramarathons and adventure races make particularly compelling movie subjects, and a documentary I enjoyed a lot was The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young. Released in 2014, the doc examines the 100-mile Tennessee ultramarathon that only had 10 finishers in its first 25 years. Based on a prison escape, the quirky event requires runners to finish the challenging course in under 60 hours.
More recent documentaries that look interesting are Boston: An American Running Story (2017), which looks at the history of the Boston Marathon, and Icarus, a 2017 look at Russia’s government-sponsored multi-sport doping program.
Movies with famous running scenes
Anyone who has been running for a while has probably groaned when a race spectator yelled out, “Run, Forrest, Run.” This, of course, comes from 1994’s Forrest Gump, in which the title character spends much of the moving running, either from people chasing him or his extended run for three years because he felt like it.
Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky characters has had some memorable movie runs, from his training montage in the first Rocky movie to his sprint on the beach with Apollo Creed in Rocky III; in Creed 2, Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed has a stirring training run of his own.
For a left-field suggestion, check out 1976’s Marathon Man, which is about a grad student played by Dustin Hoffman who becomes involved in a plot by a Nazi war criminal to retrieve stolen diamonds. Hoffman’s character is a marathon runner who uses his running abilities to escape from Laurence Olivier’s war criminal, but not before he is tortured in particularly brutal fashion. Not for the kids, but a pretty gripping thriller nonetheless.
Special category for Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is known for blockbuster movies, from the Top Gun movies to the Mission: Impossible movies to countless others. While he’s played many roles in many different types of films, one common thread that keeps popping up is his characters end up sprinting at some point. He’s notable for doing his own stunts, and that includes running. It’s become the subject of plenty of online memes as he runs as fast as he can in one scene after another. Like him or not, you’ve got to admit the guy can move when he wants to, and at 60 he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
That just scratches the surface of movies about running. Whether for motivation, education or just entertainment, you can find something that gets you thinking about running.
Starts and stops
The Danvers 7-Miler and 4K races are scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., Danvers. Both distances will run along a mix of road and the Danvers Rail Trail. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to the Danvers Rail Trail and Good Sports, Inc. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Danvers/TapleyVille7Miler for more information.
It’s not too early to start thinking about spring half marathons. The Ipswich Ale Half Marathon is set for Saturday, April 29 at Crane Beach in Ipswich. Runners will climb up and around the Crane Estate in the first mile before heading through Ipswich neighborhoods and finishing back at the beach. Proceeds from the race go to the Ipswich Rotary Charitable Trust in support of local high school scholarships and other local charities. Visit https://ipswichalehalfmarathon.com/ for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
{span class=”print_trim”}Sunday, March 5
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, March 6
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, March 8
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, March 9
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, March 12
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.