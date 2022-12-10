Running can make you feel powerful; it can also beat you up.
At year’s end, you may have achieved your goals, but it’s also a good time to take stock. Sometimes the best way to get into good shape is to stop running for a while.
If there’s one thing runners can expect after a year of training and racing, it’s aches, pains and injuries. Runners have a tendency to want to push through injuries, but it’s never a bad idea to press the pause button. Even if you’re not suffering a debilitating injury, taking some time off can help you refresh and recharge.
It may not always be obvious, like an injury that forces you to stop. You might be suffering nagging injuries or aches that aren’t major, but are still forcing you to struggle. It could be general fatigue, caused by lack of sleep or overtraining. Or it could just be burnout, where you feel you’ve hit a plateau and are getting frustrated with a lack of progress in your running.
For any of these reasons, taking a break is a good idea.
It’s not easy to just stop. When you’ve been running regularly for a long period of time, it becomes second nature and you tend to miss it (unless you’re REALLY burned out). Especially when you see friends and others out there seemingly crushing a run while you’re on the sideline; that can be tough. But you don’t have to stop exercising entirely.
Depending on what kind of injury you have, there are options, particularly ones that don’t substitute the high-impact pounding of running with something similar. You can try swimming, water running, cycling, the elliptical or cross country skiing.
If you’re rehabbing an injury, you’re probably working with a physical therapist or a similar professional who will provide you with detailed instructions about what you should and shouldn’t be doing. There are other kinds of cross-training you can try such as weightlifting, yoga, aerobics or other exercise classes — or just plain walking.
How long should you stop running? In most cases where a serious injury isn’t involved, taking a week or two off should suffice. You won’t lose too much of your fitness, and it will give you time to become rested and refreshed.
If you take a longer break, then you have to accept the fact that you will need to build your endurance and speed back. You can’t just stop running for a month and expect to just pick up where you left off. And trying to jump back in at the level you were at previously could lead to another injury. Ease back in gradually; it may feel like you’re crawling or taking it too easy, but it’s a smart way to get your body used to running again.
While you’re taking your break is also a good time to think about what you want to do when you get back to running. It might be the time to try something different, whether that’s training for long-distance events (half or full marathon, ultramarathon) or shorter ones. Maybe part of your running fatigue involves getting bored with the same road routes or treadmill runs, so why not switch to trail running?
If you’re a solo runner and getting bored or lonely, perhaps try joining a running club or doing one of the free group runs in the area. Or simply contact a few fellow runners and try getting a regular group run together.
Taking time off may not seem ideal, but sometimes it’s the best thing you can do to get your running mojo back.
###
Starts and stops:
The 11th annual Festivus 5K for Autism is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. Race start is on Derby Street in Salem; race day registration is at Finz Seafood and Grill starting at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Salem/Festivus5KforAutism for more information.
Kick the new year off the right way with the Wicked Frosty Four 4-mile race on New Year’s Day at 10 a.m. Race day pre-registration is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., Salem. Partial proceeds from the Frosty Four are used to award scholarships to area high school seniors. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/frosty-four/ for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
