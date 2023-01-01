A new year presents new beginnings and new possibilities. For runners, it can mean a new set of goals or challenges.
Setting the right goals is important. It may be something as big as qualifying for the Boston Marathon or completing a 100-mile trail race, but it could also be as simple as finishing your first 5K or running 10 miles per week.
You want to set goals that are achievable. If your longest race distance is a 5K, it’s a lot to expect that you can train and run a marathon in the spring. It’s not impossible, but it would make more sense to build up your mileage gradually.
Think about what works for you. If you’re just starting out as a runner, you could set a basic goal to run three days per week or set a target mileage goal. Maybe have that plan build so that you can shoot to build up to a 5K by the end of the spring. If you search online for “Couch to 5K” plans, you can find plenty of training programs that you can use. And of course, if it starts to feel like too much or you hit the proverbial wall at some point, you can always dial your expectations back.
If you’re an experienced runner looking for a new challenge, maybe consider one of the many running groups in the area. You can join a weekly 5K run from a local brewery such as Notch Brewing in Salem or Gentile Brewing in Beverly (see race listings below for details), or join a running club that hosts group runs and training sessions. The camaraderie you can get from being part of a running group (which can also just consist of you and a few friends getting together regularly to run) can really help you push yourself beyond what you would do on your own.
Mixing things up is always a good idea. You might be getting bored with doing the same thing all the time. A nice alternative to running on the road or treadmill is hitting the trails. There are plenty of great running trails on the North Shore to check out: the Essex County Trail Association (https://www.ectaonline.org) is a good resource for information about trail conditions as well as upcoming trail races. You don’t necessarily run trails for speed, but the uneven ground and obstacles like rocks and tree roots force you to pay closer attention to what’s in front of you.
Or you can sign up for a race series. There aren’t as many series on the North Shore as there were several years ago, but there are still some good ones out there.
The North Shore YMCA hosts an annual series of events. The 2023 schedule hasn’t been released yet, but keep an eye on https://www.northshoreymca.org/programs/road-races for more information. The Yukan Run race series is set for 2023, including race distances from 5Ks to half marathons; visit https://yukanrun.com for more information.
You don’t need to run all the races in a series, especially one that is primarily made up of half marathons, but you can pick and choose a few as goal races. Half marathons are no joke. I like them because they’re challenging but the training doesn’t beat you up as much as a longer race.
But of course, marathons are the big prestige events. Once the domain of elite runners, now anyone can register to run a marathon. There are more than 1,000 held annually in the U.S. alone. If you run a certain time, you can qualify for events like Boston, but you can also get a number by raising money for a charity or through a running club.
If you’re training for your first marathon, there are good training plans you can find to help you plan your mileage and the types of runs you will need to prepare for 26.2. If you’re an experienced marathoner, you may want to try some different marathons, perhaps even internationally. Many local runners will fly to London or Berlin to try the races, but there are many great events all around the world that can double as a vacation trip. If you want to stay in the U.S., Running in the USA (https://www.runningintheusa.com/) provides information on upcoming marathons across the country.
There are many running possibilities ahead of you. Setting goals is a fun way to explore those possibilities. Happy New Year!
###
Starts and stops:
One early goal to shoot for if you’ve got some long runs built up is the 47th annual Great Stew Chase 15K, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. The 9.3-mile race starts at 177 Lynnfield St., Lynn. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/66489/the-great-stew-chase for more information.
Another good training race for runners gearing up for Boston or another spring marathon is the Black Cat 10 & 20-Miler on Sunday, March 26 at 8 a.m. at the Salem Academy Charter School. The race makes its way into Marblehead and back. Visit www.high5em.com/high5-events/?event_id1=7374 for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
ECBC Run Club, Essex County Brewing Co., 58 Pulaski St., Peabody, 11:30 a.m. Free group run from the brewery.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
ECBC Run Club, Essex County Brewing Co., 58 Pulaski St., Peabody, 11:30 a.m. Free group run from the brewery.
Monday, Jan. 9
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
ECBC Run Club, Essex County Brewing Co., 58 Pulaski St., Peabody, 11:30 a.m. Free group run from the brewery.