Oh hey, how’s it going? It’s been a hot minute…or 27 months.
The last On the Run column was published in March 2020, just as COVID-19 was starting to cause cancellations of just about everything. Fast forward to June 2022, and things are happening again in the running world, albeit not quite the same as they were pre-pandemic.
Not that we ever stopped running, of course.
Even when there were no road races to speak of, running was one of the few things you could do to get exercise in public. Even then, we weren’t sure whether we could run without a face covering or how much distance to put between ourselves and others.
Sure, there were a lot more “virtual” runs and no goal races to speak for a while, but runners found other ways to keep themselves occupied.
As for me, I ran a lot at first, tweaked my knee doing cardio, went to PT, recovered, trained for and ran a half marathon in 2021, and am currently working to get back in shape for another half in the fall. A lot can happen in two years, even if you only run a few races during that time.
Running is a way to maintain a sense of normalcy even as everything around us is anything but normal. Just getting out and hitting the pavement or a trail for half an hour can be a great escape from everyday stressors. No speed or distance goal; just get out and run.
During the depths of the pandemic in 2020-21, it was easy to just shut out the outside world, watch TV and eat junk food. People were becoming antisocial for good reason — but that’s not necessarily healthy, either. At least going out for a run was a way to get some fresh air and maybe see a familiar face, even if from a distance. and there was no pressure if you didn’t want any.
Conversely, training for an upcoming event can provide you with the structure you need to set goals and achieve them, if that’s what you’re looking for. I definitely thrive on having a goal race and time. Coming up with a detailed training plan makes you work harder and can keep you on track, even when you’re not feeling particularly motivated. It’s easy to fall into bad habits or a rut when you’re just doing the same thing every time out.
If you want guidance on training plans, they’re easy to find online, but you can also work with a running coach through a club or even an app on your phone. It’s always nice to lean on the expertise of someone who’s got experience in preparing runners for races, whether it’s a 5K, half marathon, marathon or beyond. Even if you’ve been running for decades, it’s good to get an outside viewpoint for some fresh ideas.
It took a while, but the races have been coming back. Heck, we even got two Boston Marathons in a six-month period. COVID’s still hanging around, so some folks are understandably nervous about those crowded starting corrals. You can always go for a solo run, but the running clubs and breweries are still holding their weekly group runs for anyone interested.
The North Shore running scene was quiet for a while, but it’s coming back now, and I’m glad to be back writing about it. Hope to see you out there on the road.
Starts and stops:
The 27th annual Louise Rossetti 5K Race for Women is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. The 5K starts at 6:30 p.m.; a 1-mile race starts at 6 p.m. The event benefits the Suzanne Maria Rossetti Scholarship and Beverly Recreation Department’s children’s programs. The race honors the memory of Suzanne Rossetti, who died at age 26 in 1981, and her mother Louise, who began running as a way to cope with her daughter’s death and died in 2014. The race is sponsored by the North Shore Striders. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/57619/louise-rossetti-5k-race-for-women for more information.
The 6th annual Griffin’s Gift 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at 4 p.m. at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, Danvers. There is also a kids’ fun run at 3:50 and family fun day activities from 3 to 6 p.m. Runners can also sign up to run a virtual 5K between June 25 and July 3. Griffin’s Gift is a recognized 501c3 charity that aims to alleviate the high costs of adoption by granting zero interest loans to families chosen through an application process. As the loan is paid back, more families are chosen to receive the life changing gift of adoption – a continuous cycle of blessings and joy in honor of Griffin. Visit https://secure.frontstream.com/girffin-s-gift-6th-annual-race for more information.
Upcoming races
Wednesday, June 15
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, June 16
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, June 19
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, June 22
Thursday, June 23
Cape Ann YMCA St. Peter’s Fiesta 5K Road Race, Stage Fort Park, Hough Street, Gloucester, 6:30 p.m. The race supports Corner Stone, a collaborative program that provides free YMCA membership and support to individuals with cancer. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/51361/st-peters-fiesta-5k-road-race for more information.
