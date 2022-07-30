One of the endless debates in the running world centers around whether runners should listen to music. Running purists and most race officials would prefer that you leave your tunes at home, while many runners can’t conceive of running without ear buds.
A recent issue of Runner’s World featured several articles about how essential music is to running. A 2016 RW survey found that 61 percent of runners listen to something while they run, with 82 percent of that group listening to music. We’re more connected to our phones than ever, always listening or scrolling.
The traditional argument against running with music is the distraction factor. When you’re running on the road or in the woods, you need to know what’s going on around you. Whether it’s a car, an animal or other runners, you may not notice them until the last second, if at all. Not to mention potholes, uneven sidewalks, tree roots ... not seeing any of those could result in a twisted ankle, a wipeout or worse.
Another criticism of listening to music is it takes away from the true experience of running. You’re not experiencing the release that running gives you, whether you want to call it the “runner’s high” or the general rush of endorphins that you may feel. Running’s also a great way to clear your mind of daily stress or to get some good thinking done, and listening to audio of any sort can also detract from that.
Pacing is also something that can be affected by music. If you’re trying to maintain a certain pace, you may find yourself going too fast or too slow depending on what you’re listening to in your ear buds. It’s important to pay attention to how your body reacts during a run, and if you’re pushing yourself too much or too little because of what you’re listening to, that can defeat the purpose of that day’s run.
Proponents of listening to music while running point to the motivational value that a song or playlist can have. People have been making “pump up” playlists since the heyday of the cassette tape nearly 50 years ago, so it’s no surprise that many runners put them together to help push through long runs or races. I put a new playlist together whenever I run a half marathon; typically, they consist of a bunch of songs that I love, but when I have more time to plan them, I might put slower ones earlier so I’m pacing myself a little better and then build up the tempo as the race progresses. I like to have faster songs during that final stretch when I start getting fatigued and need to summon more energy.
There are studies (including this one: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25202850/) that have found that music improves running performance. Speaking from personal experience, I can concur: when I do speed training, it definitely helps to listen to up-tempo music on those intervals where I have to run faster.
Conversely, I’ll listen to a long podcast on a long run where my pace is typically slower than race pace. In those instances, the key is endurance rather than speed, so having something to listen to for an hour or more is helpful as I try to keep moving. It was especially helpful when I was training for marathons and was running for three hours or more. That last hour was always a challenge, so having something to distract me from my pain in those last six miles was invaluable.
Ultimately, whether you listen to music on your run is a personal decision. I know it helps me, but I can also appreciate running on a trail and listening to the sounds of nature around me. As long as you’re not too distracted by it, music should be seen as a tool and not a hindrance.
Starts and stops:
The Yukan Triple Threat is set for Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. at 24 Jerdens Lane, Rockport. The event includes a 1-mile race, a 5K and a half marathon. Entrants can run any or all of the races. Visit https://www.yukanrun.com/triplethreat-half-marathon-5k-1m for more information.
The 18th annual Run for the Trails is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at Myopia Schooling Field, 394 Bay Road, Hamilton. The event features 5-mile and 10-mile trail races. Visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4635802 for more information.
