Getting bored with running on the same streets all the time? Had enough of the treadmill?
Try hitting the trails.
Trail running provides a great alternative to pounding the pavement. The surface is obviously different, but the challenge lies in the uneven terrain and paying attention to hazards such as rocks, puddles, tree roots, hills and mud. You can’t afford to zone out too much because it doesn’t take much to end up tripping or falling, possibly leading to injury. Even stepping on a rock the wrong way could lead to a sprained ankle.
You also need to be alert for other runners on narrow trails, mountain bikers, hikers or animals. In addition, trail running gives you a different workout than running on a flat road or treadmill. You work different muscles as you avoid the aforementioned obstacles or climb hills.
But you’re not necessarily running the trails for speed, or at least not the speed you would normally hit on a track or straight-ahead. Most runners tend to be more deliberate as they navigate the trails.
More than likely, you’ll need to drive a little ways to get to a trail, but there are many options on the North Shore. Rail trails are plentiful, with a series of them stretching from Peabody through Danvers and into Topsfield. There are also rail trails in Newburyport, Ipswich, Wenham, Salem, Amesbury and Bradford. You can find good trails in Lynn, Beverly, Gloucester, Hamilton and Marblehead, among others.
If you’re looking for trail races, there are also plenty to choose from. The free Lynn Woods cross country race series stretches from May to September on Wednesday evenings with three races of varying distances. The 2023 schedule hasn’t been released yet, but check http://lwrun.org for more information.
The Essex County Trail Association (https://www.ectaonline.org) hosts races throughout the year. The 9th annual Spring for the Trails Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. at Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich. Visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-5127552 for more information. The association also hosts the 19th annual Run for the Trails on Sept. 16, which includes 5- and 10-mile races.
The Essex County Greenbelt Association has hosted different races over the years. This year, the Vineyard Hill Trail Race (https://ecga.org/GreenbeltRuns) features 5K and 10K races on Aug. 19 in Hamilton.
But the best part of trail running is getting together with some like-minded souls and enjoying a great run on one of the many beautiful trails that we’re lucky to have nearby. If you haven’t tried it before, check out a trail today.
Starts and stops
The YukanRun Fast Half Marathon is set for Sunday, May 7 at 9 a.m., starting at Hamilton Wenham High School, 775 Bay Road, Hamilton. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/SouthHamilton/FastHalfMarathon for more information.
If you’re looking for a race a little farther up the coast, the Maine Coast Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K is scheduled for next weekend in Wells, Maine. The half marathon and 5K take place on Saturday, May 6 and the marathon happens on Sunday the 7th. Visit https://www.mainecoastmarathon.com for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Thursday
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.
Monday, May 8
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, May 10
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Pub 49, 49 Maple St., Danvers, and starts across the road in front of 2 Cherry St., 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail info@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, May 11
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, May 14
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Essex County Brew Crew, Ipswich Ale Brewery, 2 Soffron Lane, Ipswich, 12 p.m. Free group 5K run meets at the patio of the brewery.