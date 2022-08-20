When one considers the best time of day to run, there are many factors involved. Available time is the biggest, but is there a difference in terms of what time of day your performance is best? As with most things involving running, your results may vary.
Are you a morning person? If so, you might find that running first thing in the morning helps you get a jump on your day. In the summer, you can get out before it gets too warm. In the winter, you could get a run in before the traffic gets too busy and there’s less room on the road. And it’s nice to get your workout in before you do anything else; you don’t have to worry about finding time to squeeze it in later.
A 2016 study that reviewed previous research found that people who did aerobic exercise in the “fasted” state, or an empty stomach, were able to burn more fat than those who worked out after they ate. Morning workouts may also improve your mood through the day and make you feel more productive.
There are some drawbacks to morning workouts, however. You might not have enough have energy on an empty stomach, and waking up early could also interrupt much-needed rest and result in general grogginess. And if you’re really not a morning person, it might take you longer to warm up.
If you run in the middle of the day, you may have more energy and be more awake, but you’ve also got to contend with much warmer weather in the summer. Still, getting out for a run at lunch is a great way to break up the work day if you’re able to do it.
Running in the evening presents a different situation. You might be more tired from working all day. In the winter, the sun goes down earlier so you may have to run in the dark if you go outside. There is also research that found that strength, flexibility, and endurance are better when you work out late in the day as opposed to the morning.
I’ve actually tried running at all three times of day over the years. When I was younger, I would go to the gym after work and it was fine. Later, I had a job that allowed me to work out at lunch, so I would run or go to the gym during my lunch break. There were some tough runs in the summer when the temperatures were in the 90s, but generally it was a good experience.
For the last several years, I’ve been working out in the morning before work. I never used to be a morning person, but after having kids, that changed out of necessity. Now I’m used to getting up early, running or working out, and then moving on with my day. I prefer running on an empty stomach; when I run later in the day, I definitely feel a little weighed down by whatever I’ve eaten that day. Another bonus of working out in the morning is that I can do other things like play sports in the evening if I want, and even if I run, there’s enough time for my muscles to recover to do something else later.
Honestly, the best time to run is whenever it works for you. I haven’t found a marked difference in my performance at different times of day, but I’ve settled into a groove with the morning workouts. Find out what works for you.
Starts and stops: The Derby Street Mile returns for its 17th running on Friday, Aug. 19 in Salem. The race begins at Fort Avenue near the Cat Cove Marina and runs up Derby Street, ending near the Salem Maritime Site. The competitive race starts at 7 p.m., followed by a family fun run at 7:15. The race is sponsored by the Salem Harbor Station. All proceeds go to the Salem Park, Recreation, and Community Services Department. Visit https://salemma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30458 for more information.
Registration is open for the Lone Gull 10K at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester. All proceeds benefit The Children's Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf. Visit https://cccbsd.org/news-events/lone-gull-10k-road-race/ for more information.
