We’re at that point in the fall when runners have either just finished or are about to run big goal races like marathons. Months of training are coming to fruition.
But if you’re not careful, one byproduct of all that work can be overtraining — which in turn can lead to disappointment.
Overtraining syndrome (a.k.a. burnout) can happen when you push too hard with your training without getting enough rest. Symptoms can include fatigue, reduced performance, weakened immune system, or loss of muscle mass. It can happen to elite athletes and regular folks.
As important as training is to a good performance on race day, if you overdo it you could sabotage the entire endeavor.
There’s always an air of excitement when you’re planning your next big race, and part of that is figuring out what kind of training plan you’re going to use. It might be something you’ve done in the past, or it could be a new plan you get from a coach, a website or somewhere else. You might be trying to set a PR or qualify for Boston (or both), so you shoot for something a little more challenging. This might require more mileage or more varied types of runs to increase your endurance and speed.
Which is all well and good, but you should pay attention to warning signs of overtraining.
Rest and recovery is a huge part of running. If you take on an ambitious training program, you need to make sure you’re getting enough sleep and proper nutrition, or you’re going to start burning the proverbial candle at both ends. Often when you start experiencing fatigue the temptation is to push even harder, but that can only make the problem worse.
Of course, one problem is figuring out if you’re just normally fatigued from working out hard or experiencing signs of overtraining. One clue may be if you’re not recovering from your workouts. According to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York (https://www.hss.edu/article_overtraining.asp), other training-related overtraining signs include unusual muscle soreness after a workout, the inability to train or compete at a previous level, feeling of leg heaviness, hitting a plateau or decline in performance, or wanting to skip or shorten training sessions.
The HSS says overtraining can also impact your lifestyle, including prolonged general fatigue; an increased level of tension, depression, anger or confusion; being unable to relax; a lack of quality sleep; lack of energy and motivation; and moodiness. Your health may also be impacted, including increased illness, a rise in blood pressure and resting heart rate, irregular menstrual cycles, weight or appetite loss, and constipation or diarrhea.
In addition to getting rest and making sure you’re eating properly, the hardest part about dealing with overtraining is forcing yourself to take time off from or significantly reducing training.
When you’re in training mode, it can be difficult to just stop. You may have those feelings of inadequacy or guilt about missing workouts. This can be compounded if you’ve been raising money for a charity as part of your race effort; you might feel like you’re letting down the people who supported you as well as those who would benefit from your fundraising.
It’s important to listen to your body in these instances. If you’re feeling like you’re making an injury worse or not able to make progress, sometimes taking a week off or seriously reducing your mileage can help you bounce back.
Training plans are great, but you have to allow some flexibility to account for overtraining or even just life (work trips, family commitments, etc.). Just because your plan says you need to run 15 miles this weekend and you only do half that or less doesn’t mean your marathon training is doomed. If you’ve got an injury that’s only getting worse, a week off might be the best thing for you.
Starts and stops:
The year is flying by, which means Thanksgiving races are right around the corner.
The 19th annual Wild Turkey 5-Mile Run will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. in Salem. The pre- and post-race meeting place will be in the Peabody Essex Museum Atrium, 161 Essex St., Salem. The race benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem. Visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13087 to register.
Also on Thanksgiving, the Lynne’s Kids 5K is holding its 10th anniversary and final race at 9:30 a.m. at Rolly’s Tavern, 338 Broadway, Lynn. Visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11904 for more information.
The Middleton Turkey Trot 5K is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Flint Street Public Library, 1 South Main St., Middleton. Visit https://runsignup.com/middletonturkeytrot to register.
The 11th annual Festivus 5K for Autism is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Race start is on Derby Street in Salem; race day registration is at Finz Seafood and Grill starting at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Salem/Festivus5KforAutism for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
Upcoming races
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Pete Frates 5K, Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, 10 a.m. The run/walk honors the late Pete Frates, who was internationally recognized as an advocate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) awareness and education. Visit https://petefrates5k.com/ for more information.
The 2nd annual Lynch Memorial 5K, Holten Richmond Middle School, Danvers, 10 a.m. Event includes a 5K and virtual run/walk and honors the late Robert Lynch, who passed away unexpectedly in 2015. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Danvers/LynchMemorial for more information.
Yukan OceanView Half-Marathon and 5K Race, 134 High St., Ipswich. Entrants can run the half, 5K, or both back-to-back along the scenic coastline of Great Neck. Visit https://www.yukanrun.com/oceanview-half-marathon-5k for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, Nov. 7
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.