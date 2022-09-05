Arguably the most fun a runner can have is planning for a race. Training can be long and difficult and race day can go any number of ways, but when you’re figuring out which race you want to do and what kind of training plan you want to use, everything’s great. The road ahead is loaded with potential and nothing can stop you.
Then you begin training and all that planning can go out the window.
You can find training plans in many places: from a coach, a fellow runner, a book, or the internet. It’s obviously easier when you’ve run that distance previously and have an idea of what you can do. Your plan also depends on your goal: if you’re looking to run a marathon in under three hours, your training will be much different than if you’re running your first marathon and just want to finish the distance. There are high-mileage plans for elite or advanced runners, and there are also plans that are designed to help you minimize the chance for injury by only running three days per week.
The early days of race training are filled with enthusiasm and maybe a little too much gusto. If you’re on a 12-week plan, race day may seem very far away, but you have a lot of energy and throw yourself into it. But inevitably, there are going to be obstacles along the way that require some flexibility. In week 2, you might be cruising along on a long run when suddenly you get shooting heel pain and are forced to walk the last three miles (this example is very specific, because it happened to me last weekend).
All of a sudden, you’re inundated with doubts and questions: Am I going to be able to do the full distance? Should I try to get a refund (since I just signed up for the race a few days earlier)? Is this plan the right one for me? Do I need new shoes? Why do I do this to myself?
There is initial panic that sets in for a day or two. Fortunately for me, this isn’t my first experience with training injuries.
When I was training for my first marathon 20 years ago (which stupidly was Boston), I was finishing my last long run on the marathon course and as I was making my way through Heartbreak Hill, I felt a shooting pain in my right knee. Not ideal. I only had a few weeks left before Marathon Monday, had raised a bunch of money from family, friends and co-workers for a charity, and now my knee was acting up. I had major concerns that I wouldn’t be able to run the 26.2 and would be letting a lot of people down.
After I calmed down a little, I went to my massage therapist and she informed me that my IT band was super tight from all the mileage, but it wasn’t the end of the world. After some painful deep tissue work on my hip and a lot of ice and rest, the pain went away and I was able to get through my taper — then the race itself with no knee issues at all.
There have been other mid-training injuries over the years, some more serious than others. I’ve had to switch from the full to the half marathon, take some time off, or even just decide not to run the race.
But the key is not to panic. What seems like a crushing blow at first could just be a minor pothole. Plans are made to be changed. Just because your training plan has a certain number of workouts and miles set for a particular week doesn’t mean you can’t adjust them. You might have a work trip or vacation fall in the middle of your training plan, so you can either pick a different day to do your long run or just decide to run fewer miles that week.
If you’re in week 8 of a 12-week plan and you’re feeling run down, it’s not a bad idea to cut your planned mileage that week to avoid burnout. You might find the rest will help you come back refreshed the following week. In the case of an injury like the one I just dealt with, I took an extra day off and then cautiously tried a treadmill run; fortunately, the heel felt okay and I was able to complete a strong 6-mile run.
Is the fear of injury in the back of my mind now when I run? Definitely, but I’m prepared for it.
Training plans are important to provide you with the guidance you need to build your speed and endurance as you prepare for a particular event. But don’t let them stress you out along the way. Be flexible and prepared to adjust when necessary, and more often than not, you’ll get to race day in good shape.
Starts and stops:
The RiverWalk Brewing IPA5K is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. at RiverWalk Brewing, 40 Parker St., Newburyport. Race starts and finishes at the brewery. Part of the IPA5K race series. Visit https://runsignup.com/race/ma/newburyport/ipa5kfall for more information.
The 19th annual Wild Turkey 5 Mile Run will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 8 a.m. in Salem. The first 1,600 entries will receive Brooks long sleeve technical shirts. The pre and post-race meeting place will be in the Peabody Essex Museum Atrium. The race benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem. Visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13087 to register.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Monday, Sept. 5
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Monday, Sept. 12
Wicked Running group run, BackBeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, 6 p.m. Visit https://wickedrunningclub.org/group-runs/ for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Hobart Street parking lot (next to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.), Danvers, 7 p.m. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 7:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Thirsty Thursday Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, between 3 and 7 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.