On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 10 

2017: Aise Pream and Nick Vecchi combined for 347 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns as St. John's Prep obliterated Andover, 55-6. Pream, who had 176 yards rushing on just a dozen carries, scored on runs 8, 21 and 71 yards of while also grabbing a 22-yard touchdown pass from Will Potdevin (6-for-11, 141 yards). Vecchi, who contributed scoring bursts of 45, 19 and 37 yards while finishing with 171 yards rushing. Trent Tully also had a 9-yard TD scamper for the Eagles, who had 432 yards rushing as a team and an eye-popping 573 yards of total offense.
2001: After giving up an early touchdown, Hamilton-Wenham produced the game's final four touchdowns in routing Masconomet, 28-6, in Cape Ann League action. Reggie Maidment ran for 93 yards on just 11 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge, while quarterback Jeff Jensen scrambled into the end zone from 5 yards out and connected on 6-of-7 passes, including a 36-yard scoring toss to Andre Painchaud. Fullback Kurt Maddern also broke the plane on his only carry, a 1-yard TD run, while the Generals defense limited Masconomet to a grand total of 16 yards rushing.
Kevin Sharry had given the Chieftains an early 6-0 lead, collecting a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wayne Maribito.
1979: Winning for the eighth time in nine games, Danvers continued one of the most successful seasons in school history by knocking off visiting Salem, 6-3, at Deering Stadium in a defensive shutout. Beverly picked up its fourth win of the season and final shutout of the decade by blanking host Marblehead, 14-0, while Swampscott doubled up Lynn English at home, 12-6, also in Northeastern Conference action. Over in the Cape Ann League, Masconomet was two points better than Amesbury (22-20), while Peabody had no issue in routing Haverhill, 34-7, in non-league action. St. John's Prep also won in a rout, 31-0 over Catholic Conference rival Malden Catholic.
