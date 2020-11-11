On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 11

2011: Sean Wlasuk's 26-yard field goal with under five minutes to play completed an epic comeback as Peabody, which had trailed by 21 points twice (including in the first quarter), came back to stun Lynn Classical, 30-27. Quarterback Jason Hiou (7-for-11 for 134 yards) began the comeback with an 8-yard TD run. After Classical scored again to go up 27-6, Hiou found Nick Ingham for a 33-yard score, then ran it in again himself from 14 yards out. A 53-yard touchdown pass from Hiou to Ingham (3 catches, 105 yards) tied the score before Wlasuk's decisive boot gave the Tanners the only lead they'd need on this night.
1995: Scott Shepperson threw a pair of touchdowns and also picked off a pair of Cardinal Spellman passes in a 14-0 shutout win for Bishop Fenwick in Brockton, thus clinching the school's first-ever Super Bowl berth. In doing so, they won the Catholic Central League title for the first time in 30 years. The Crusaders were simply dominant defensively, holding Spellman to 61 yards of offense and just four first downs while never allowing the hosts to get any further than their 36-yard-line. Justin Pare (15 yards) and Paul Morais (18 yards) had the touchdown catches.
1961: Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Beverly doubled up visiting Brookline, 12-6, at Hurd Stadium. Next on the docket for the Panthers would be Salem, which in this pre-Thanksgiving tuneup hammered host Saugus, 36-6. Danvers snapped a two-game losing streak by crushing host Amesbury, 40-6, while Swampscott had little trouble in doing the same to Newburyport, winning 34-6. Elsewhere, Ipswich evened its record at 4-4 by winning at King Philip, 12-8.
