On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 12

2005: Pat Bailey shredded the Gloucester defense for 263 yards and three touchdowns as Beverly rolled to a 33-14 triumph. Bailey found the end zone from 74, 9 and 65 yards away. Nick Abraham also went over the century mark for the winners, running for 103 yards and scores of 67 and 14 yards. Nick Tanzella added a 2-point conversion rush for the Orange-and-Black, who ran for 412 yards on the day.
1994: Mike Reddy ran for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Masconomet upended Hamilton-Wenham, 28-22. The triumph gave the Chieftains seven wins on the season, their most in 11 years. Andy Gale's 6-yard touchdown run and Steve Palenscar's 37-yard touchdown catch from halfback Eric Hawks gave Masco an early 14-0 lead before Reddy tacked on two scores of his own. Kevin Costello was the star for the winners defensively.
Ben Burridge caught an 8-yard touchdown pass — Hamilton-Wenham's first of the season — from Matt Goehlert, while Matt Burke had a pair of scoring runs among his 139 yards on the ground.
1988: Before a crowd of almost 8,500 fans at Hurd Stadium there to witness two 8-0 clubs pitted against one another, Beverly manhandled Swampscott, 34-14, in one of the biggest program wins in history. Trailing by a touchdown twice (7-0 and 14-7), the Panthers responded each time and took the lead for good late in the second quarter, then added two more scores in the second half for good measure. Dana Peters was the offensive star for Beverly, rambling for 236 yards on the ground and scoring four touchdowns, including a 46-yarder to give his team the lead for good. Winston Trefry added 60 yards on 16 carries for the Orange-and-Black, which got outstanding games from Steve Costa, Lon Hamor, Brian Richards, Kevin Piecewicz and Rick Forrest. It was also head coach Bill Hamor's 75th career win with his alma mater.
The Big Blue's two touchdowns came via the air as quarterback Karl Nordin hit Jeff January and Jamie Robinson for trips to the end zone.
