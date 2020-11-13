On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 13

2009: On an evening celebrating the school's 50th year, Masconomet tuned up for a Thanksgiving Day clash with North Andover for the Cape Ann League title by crushing Malden Catholic, 34-0. Evan Bunker ran for touchdowns of 10 and 5 yards and found Chris Splinter for a 22-yard scoring strike. Splinter also had a 7-yard TD sprint of his own while intercepting a pass and returning a punt 60 yards to set up another six points. Teammate Braden Kowalski returned a Lancers' pass 20 yards to paydirt. Jake Lawrence added a fumble recovery for the winners.
1999: Salem officially clinched the Northeastern Conference crown and a spot in the Division 3B Super Bowl by taking apart host Marblehead, 34-7. With captains Joel McNamee, Matt Keller and Keith Schroeder leading the way, the Witches limited Marblehead to a scant two yards rushing on the day. A fourth captain, Matt Horgan, had three touchdown runs (4, 5, and 48 yards, respectively) among his 115 yards on just 11 totes. Sophomore DeWayne Penn also had a 5-yard scoring run and Jermaine Robinson found paydirt from 15 yards out, the latter following a Justin Fischer interception. Quarterback Lito Gonzalez also found Guesty Tavares for a successful 2-point conversion pass.
Marblehead's lone score came on a 4th-and-goal pass from freshman quarterback Brent Tarasuik to captain Joe Kelleher from eight yards out.
1971: Peabody welcomed in Suburban League foe Brookline and sent them home with a 20-0 defeat as the Tanners improved to 7-1. Elsewhere locally, Hamilton-Wenham picked up its second tie of the season, finishing in a 6-6 deadlock with Cape Ann League rival North Reading. Also, Swampscott blanked Newburyport, 28-0, to highlight play in the Northeastern Conference.
