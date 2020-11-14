On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 14

2014: Capturing the Division 5 North championship for the second straight season, unbeaten Bishop Fenwick took down Whittier, 20-14, on Josh Niconchuk's 1-yard touchdown plunge out of the team's Jumbo package in the fourth quarter for the winning points. Cody Mullen's 8-yard run got the Crusaders on the board before Brian Fitzpatrick caught a 19-yard scoring toss from Matt Renzulli to give the hosts a 12-8 lead at halftime. Renzulli completed 8-of-13 passes for 89 yards, with Fitzpatrick catching four of those for 55 receiving yards. David Hurley caused a big Whittier fumble, which teammate Myles Connor jumped on for the winners. The victory was the 26th straight for Fenwick, which also got a fumble recovery from R.J. Libby.
1992: Ipswich successfully defended its Cape Ann League championship by defeating host Pentucket, 15-6, as quarterback Brett Budzinski, back Mark Greenleaf and junior linebacker Jeff Vitale led the attack. Allowing fewer than 10 points per game, the Tigers once again were stellar defensively as Bob Michael, Tory MacIntyre, Paul James, Craig Talbot and Alex Nagle helped shut down the host Sachems. The victory was the 354th in program history for Ipswich, 172 of those coached to victory (to that point) by Jack Welch.
1970: Rebounding from its first loss of the season to St. John's Prep a week earlier, Swampscott went on the road and defeated Newburyport, 28-18, as Dan Losano ran for a touchdown among his 231 yards on the ground. Senior quarterback Mike Lynch threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Big Blue, including a 42-yarder to Charlie Cardillo. Lynch also had four extra point kicks — including one, after the scoring toss to Cardillo, that The Salem News reported "shattered a large picture window in a nearby house as well as splitting the uprights." Lynch went on to write Newburyport coach Jim Stehlin a letter of apology for the mishap.
