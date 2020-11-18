On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 18

2006: In its final game of the season, North Shore Tech saw both junior Colby Boulay and senior Jeff Jones run for over 100 yards in defeating visiting Minuteman, 29-6, at Barry Field in Middleton.
Boulay had a game-high 113 yards on 16 carries, scoring on a 7-yard run in the first quarter and adding a 2-point conversion rush. Jones had 110 yards on just seven totes and found the end zone twice: once on a 1-yard burst in the opening stanza, and again with a 5-yard scamper in the final frame. Quarterback Dave St. Pierre, a freshman, found Moses Jiminez alone for a 33-yard score as well for the winners; he also hit Jones for a 2-point pass. Sophomore Cameron White and Jiminez both picked off Minuteman passes as well.
The Hawks finished the year 3-2 in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference and 4-7 overall, snapping a two-game losing streak with the triumph in their season finale.
