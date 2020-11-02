On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 2 

2012: Corey and Casey Tines both had pick-sixes of 38 and 80 yards, respectively, as Masconomet intercepted six Lynn English passes in a 39-7 rout at Manning Field. Harry Cwik had a pair of INTs for the winners while Mackenzie Cashin and captain Dylan Mann also snared enemy passes. Quarterback Chris Schleer threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mann (20 yards) and Cwik (19 yards). Cashin (31 yards) and Mann (80 yards) also found paydirt on scoring runs. John Tivinis added to an excellent night for Masconomet with two quarterback sacks.
1985: St. John's Prep and BC High battled to a scoreless tie in Catholic Conference play, one of three shutouts pitched by the Eagles this season. It remains the team's last 0-0 stalemate. Elsewhere, Peabody ran roughshod over Greater Boston League foe Somerville, 40-14, while in the Northeastern Conference Swampscott blanked Lynn Classical, 27-0, and Marblehead earned a forfeit win over Salem.
1935: After playing in Miami against Edison High School the previous December, Marblehead welcomed the Florida school to Reynolds playground and produced a 21-13 victory. Behind its double wing offense, Gordie Hazel scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter, and quarterback Dick Wells added a 2-yard plunge to give the hosts a 14-6 halftime lead. Wells then found Jim Lennox for a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and Ed Phelan kicked his third extra point of the contest.
