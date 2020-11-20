On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 20

2004: In one of the highest scoring games in North Shore football history, North Shore Tech bulldozed Minuteman, 63-22, at Barry Field before heading off into the Division 3A state playoffs. It was a school record for points in a game by the Bulldogs, who scored nine touchdowns.
The Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small champions, who ended the regular season 10-1, finished with 419 yards of offense. Another program record was achieved when they scored 34 points in the second quarter alone.
Quarterback Kynan Mello paced the North Shore Tech offense, completing 10-of-16 passes for 134 yards and two scores to Junior Andino ,a 12-yarder in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the second. Mello also ran for scores of 3 and 41 yards, kicked three extra points and hit Andino with a 2-point conversion pass.
Jesus McKinney, who caught six passes for a game-high 83 yards, recovered a Minuteman fumble in the end zone for another touchdown, caught a 1-yard pass from Mello for six more points and booted two point-afters. Ricardi Bloise had a game-high 175 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs of his own, coming from 48 and 35 yards out, and Jeff Jones finished off the scoring rampage with a 10-yard TD burst, followed by a Zack Thompson 2-point conversion run.
