2004: In one of the highest scoring games in North Shore football history, North Shore Tech bulldozed Minuteman, 63-22, at Barry Field before heading off into the Division 3A state playoffs. It was a school record for points in a game by the Bulldogs, who scored nine touchdowns.

The Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small champions, who ended the regular season 10-1, finished with 419 yards of offense. Another program record was achieved when they scored 34 points in the second quarter alone.

On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 20

Minuteman couldn't stop Jesus McKinney (left) and North Shore Tech on this date in 2004, as McKinney had a pair of touchdowns and his Bulldogs scored a program record 63 points. Salem News file photo/Michael Ivins

Quarterback Kynan Mello paced the North Shore Tech offense, completing 10-of-16 passes for 134 yards and two scores to Junior Andino ,a 12-yarder in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the second. Mello also ran for scores of 3 and 41 yards, kicked three extra points and hit Andino with a 2-point conversion pass. 

Jesus McKinney, who caught six passes for a game-high 83 yards, recovered a Minuteman fumble in the end zone for another touchdown, caught a 1-yard pass from Mello for six more points and booted two point-afters. Ricardi Bloise had a game-high 175 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs of his own, coming from 48 and 35 yards out, and Jeff Jones finished off the scoring rampage with a 10-yard TD burst, followed by a Zack Thompson 2-point conversion run.

