On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 23 

2006: Ipswich clinched both the Cape Ann Small championship a berth in the Division 3A playoffs with a 7-0 home shutout over Hamilton-Wenham on Thanksgiving morning. Alex McCarthy had the game's only score, a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, and Ryan Gagnon tacked on the extra point. Matt Antonucci and Alex Lampropoulos both had interceptions for the Tigers, who limited Hamilton-Wenham to just 45 yards rushing. Andrew Ruta pounced on a Generals' fumble with less than five seconds to play to seal the title and playoff berth.
1995: Behind a stout defensive line comprised of Joe Simeone, Mike Masterson, Angelo Minichillo, Mano Fanopoulos and Vinnie Mason, as well as linebackers Rich Berry and Steve Shah, Peabody gobbled up host Saugus, 34-14, for its seventh straight holiday win over the Sachems. Frank Candela's 22nd touchdown of the season, coming on a 74-yard run, helped him to finish the season with 1,358 yards on the ground, averaging over 8 1/2 yards per tote. Quarterback Jason Perkins (9-for-12, 117 yards) heaved TD tosses to Mano Fanopoulos (5 yards) and Joe Simeone (17 yards) while Berry also cross the goal line. The Tanners, who survived seven fumbles, finished the year 9-1.
1961: Playing a fired up brand of football at home, Marblehead upset their arch rivals from Swampscott, 35-14, on the holiday, denying the unbeaten Big Blue a share of the conference title and Class B state crown. Jake Healey's four touchdowns propelled the Magicians, coming on runs of 45, 2, 8 and 19 yards. George Stanton added a 50-yard scoring dash for Marblehead, with Phil Harvey and Leo Tracy both catching 2-point conversion passes.
Ron Corcoran had a 59-yard interception return for a score, then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Dan Goodwin for Swampscott.
