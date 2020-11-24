On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 24

2011: Marblehead held Swampscott's high powered offense until midway through the fourth quarter and scored a major upset by taking down the Big Blue, 21-7, in their annual Thanksgiving tussle. The outcome, which would decide which squad advanced to the Division 2A playoffs, was decided when Magicians'' captain Will Quigley (150 yards rushing, all but 17 of those in the second half) scored his second touchdown of the morning, a 39-yard burst with just 1:30 to play. Quarterback Ian Maag (58 yards rushing) also found the end zone from 3 yards out for the winners, who got outstanding defensive play from the likes of linebackers Oliver Gregory, Ty Bates and Nick Schmitt.
Swampscott, which was held to just 171 yards of offense, got on the board when quarterback Mike Walsh scored from a yard out.
1994: Taking on winless Saugus before heading to their second straight Division 1 Super Bowl, Peabody took care of business with a tidy 40-6 win. Six different players had touchdowns for the Tanners, who gained 389 yards of offense. Steve Lomasney threw for 118 yards on 5-of-8 passing and two scores, all in the first half. He hit Jason Feldberg with a 51-yard scoring toss in the early stages of this holiday tilt, then found Jason Patrone for a 7-yard TD before halftime. Lomasney (28 yards), Justin Powers, Adam Schlesinger (45 yards) and Nelson Pereira all hit paydirt on runs as well.
1949: Salem had lost seven straight coming into the contest and Beverly was rolling at 8-1, with just one loss in the previous two seasons. But the Witches stunned their counterparts, 26-19, on Ray Marraffa's touchdown with less than a minute to play at Hurd Stadium. Fred Rathbun, a fullback, crossed the goal line three times for Salem in its historic upset. Beverly got a pair of scores from its All-State back, Billy Ransom, and one from Bob Hayes. The lead changed hands three times over the final three minutes before the visitors got the last laugh.
