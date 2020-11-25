On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 25

2010: In an emotional pregame moment at the Hawk Bowl in Westwood, St. John's Prep's Jared Coppola — who had been paralyzed during the 2009 football preseason — courageously walked with the assistance of a walker to the middle of the field accompanied by his triplet brothers, Tyler and Brandon, for the ceremonial coin toss. When the game began, his brother Tyler ran for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Eagles bested host Xaverian, 21-12, to win the Catholic Conference title and advance to the state playoffs. Tyler Coppola, whose two scores came from 29 and 23 yards out, respectively, finished the regular season with a program record 1,820 yards on the ground. Tommy Gaudet sealed the win for St. John's with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Dillon Gonzalez and Alex Moore had interceptions for the winners, who didn't attempt a single pass of their own the entire day.
2004: In arguably the greatest victory in Danvers High football history, the underdog Falcons raced out to a 20-point lead and stunned previously unbeaten Gloucester, 26-13, at Deering Stadium to win the program's first Northeastern Conference title in 63 years. The Blue-and-White also qualified for the state playoffs for the first time ever with the win.
1965: Jimmy Corbett and David Markham ripped off long touchdown runs and Beverly's defense shut down Salem in a 20-6 win at home. Marblehead held arch rival Swampscott to a safety in taking a 16-2 decision, led offensively by Bobby Blood's 146 yards rushing. Bishop Fenwick, meanwhile, behind captains Dennis Gray, Walter Cullen and Ed Mellus, finished off an 8-0 championship campaign by doubling up St. Mary's of Lynn, 12-6. As the Class C state champions, the Crusaders allowed just 34 points all season while scoring 244.
