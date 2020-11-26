On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 26

1998: Beverly had defeated Salem 46 times. Salem had defeated Beverly 46 times. They had tied each other seven times. So this 100th Thanksgiving Day meeting between the two age-old rivals in 'The Game', played at Hurd Stadium before an estimated 11,000 fans, was as even as could be ... and the contest itself lived up to the hype.
Salem took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when quarterback Artie Mercier ripped through the Beverly defense for an 83-yard touchdown run, and Craig Lombard booted the extra point. The visitors from over the bridge were almost proving to be rock solid defensively, with Matt Keller, Keith Schroeder, Adam Schroeder, Frank Cunha, Ben Potvin and freshman safety DeWayne Penn all excelling.
It stayed that way into the fourth quarter when Beverly marched 67 yards in seven plays for a touchdown, then punched home the game-winning 2-point conversion. Quarterback Justin Shairs hit Joe Levesque for 13 yards and 24 yards to Corey Harrington put the ball at the Salem 30-yard line. Senior Mike Goldenberg then made one of the most memorable individual plays in BHS football annals; the captain took a pitch left, was hemmed in and completely reversed his direction, following his blockers while cutting against the grain running to the right and galloping 28 yards to the Witches' 2-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal from the 1, Eugene Moore took a pitch and ran into the end zone, then punched it in again on a similar play for the conversion.
1981: Hamilton-Wenham finished with a winning season after blanking their arch rivals from Ipswich, 16-0. It was their third straight holiday win over the Tigers, but only the second time they defeated them via shutout; the other came in 1967. The Generals finished the year 5-4-1, while Ipswich settled for a 5-5 mark.
1953: George Crowningshield's 2-yard run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game's only points as Marblehead defeated Swampscott, 6-0. A 55-yard punt from Dick Tremblay pinned Swampscott deep in its own territory earlier in the quarter, resulting in a Big Blue punt that Dave Moss returned to the Big Blue's 32, helping set up the decisive score. Billy Gillis sacked Swampscott quarterback Bill Nelson on the game's final play, preventing the Big Blue from winning the Northeastern Conference title and giving the Magicians the shutout.
