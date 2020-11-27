On This Date in North Shore football history: Nov. 27

2014: Defeating their Thanksgiving Day rivals for the first time in nine seasons, the Danvers Falcons dominated defensively in taking down visiting Gloucester, 20-7. Richie Martino was the offensive star for the winners, running 34 times for 156 yards and touchdowns of 1, 8 and 24 yards. He also booted a pair of extra points, accounting for all of his team's points. Quarterback Nick Andreas, who finished the year with a program record 1,713 passing yards, found his brother, Matt, twice on pass completions, good for 21 yards, including a 12-yard bullet on fourth down. The Falcons' defense held Gloucester to just 23 yards on 23 carries and 63 yards of total offense.
2008: In their 100th Thanksgiving Day game, Swampscott took down arch rival Marblehead, 21-13, before more than 6,000 fans at Blocksidge Field. Chris Cameron, who completed 11-of-15 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, sealed the victory for the Big Blue with an interception with just 10 seconds remaining. He hit Steve Moran for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quartr; ran for a 1-yard score before halftime, then found Randall Kelleher for a 13-yard TD toss in the third quarter.
Marblehead scored all 13 of its points in the second quarter, tying the game when Sam Perlow crashed into the end zone from a yard out, then took a 13-7 lead when Perlow snared a 27-yard scoring pass from Nick Haller.
1969: Junior back Dave Rosinski scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Salem avoided an upset to visiting Beverly to prevail, 44-28. In the series' highest scoring game with 72 points, (Salem's 47-25 win in 2017 tied that mark), Frank Smith also crossed the goal line three times for the victorious Witches. So, too, did Jim Dawson for Beverly, along with 182 rushing yards, in his team's setback. But the Panthers were held off the scoreboard in the second half by a suddenly stout Salem defense, which took advantage of three fumbles by the Orange-and-Black to mount their comeback.
||||